Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6October 13, 2021
Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season was another wild one.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dominated his duel for AFC supremacy with Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry kept piling up the carries and yards. Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams topped 200 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
If you had those players in your fantasy lineup, you left the week happy. If you had one of the approximately 327 players who got hurt, not so much.
Still, whether you emerged with a victory or got blasted, it's time to look forward to Week 6.
That's what we're here to do, with position-by-position player rankings for points-per-reception formats and some matchups for fantasy managers to exploit and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen, BUF (at TEN)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at WAS)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (at NYG)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at CLE)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. TB)
- Tom Brady, TB (at PHI)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. BAL)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at NE)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at DET)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. MIN)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. KC)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. DAL)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Carson Wentz, IND (vs. HOU)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. LV)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at JAX)
- Derek Carr, LV (at DEN)
- Jared Goff, DET (vs. CIN)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)
- Geno Smith, SEA (at PIT)
- Davis Mills, HOU (at IND)
- Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at JAX)
- Mike Glennon, NYG (vs. LAR)
The injury bug descended on the NFL in a swarm in Week 5, starting in the week's first game.
Against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson took a shot to his throwing hand that resulted in a fractured middle finger and a torn tendon. He's expected to be sidelined for at least a month, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wilson wasn't the only fantasy-relevant quarterback injured in Week 5. Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was forced from Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. He's included in these rankings, but he'll have to clear the NFL's protocol to be available for Sunday's home date with the Rams.
Veteran Geno Smith will start for the Seahawks on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with the exception of two-QB and superflex leagues, Smith is off the fantasy radar.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (vs. KC) [DK DFS Value: $5,800]
Heinicke struggled last week against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 248 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. But this week's matchup with Kansas City's porous defense is appealing, as Washington will likely be forced to the air to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TB) [DK DFS Value $7,000]
Hurts was quiet for most of last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. But his pair of rushing touchdowns saved a decent fantasy line that keeps him among the top six quarterbacks for the season ahead of a favorable matchup against an injury-ravaged Buccaneers defense.
BAD MATCHUPS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) [DK DFS Value $6,200]
After a hot start to the season, Cousins has cooled off as of late, averaging less than 240 passing yards and a single touchdown over the past two games. That cold streak figures to continue Sunday against the Panthers' ferocious pass rush.
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF) [DK DFS Value $5,900]
Tannehill has barely thrown for 250 yards per game and has only six touchdown passes in five games. On Monday, the Titans face a Buffalo Bills defense that just contained Patrick Mahomes, holding him under three touchdown passes for the first time this season.
SLEEPER
Mac Jones, New England Patriots (vs. DAL) [DK DFS Value: $5,200]
Jones hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this season, but he has thrown for at least 270 yards twice in the past three weeks with four touchdown passes over that span. As great as Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been, Dallas has still allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
WEEK 6 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at BAL)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. KC)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at CAR) [INJURED]
- Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NE)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at DET) [INJURED]
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at NYG)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. CIN)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at PHI)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN)
- Damien Williams, CHI (vs. GB)
- Darrel Williams, KC (at WAS)
- Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at TEN)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. LV)
- Chris Carson, SEA at PIT [INJURED]
- Damien Harris, NE vs. DAL [INJURED]
- Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at CLE)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LV)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. CIN)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at TEN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. TB)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at JAX)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. KC)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. HOU)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at NE)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CAR)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. TB)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (at WAS)
- Mark Ingram II, HOU (at IND)
- James Conner, ARI (at CLE)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (at DEN)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at PHI)
- AJ Dillon, GB (at CHI)
- Alex Collins, SEA (at PIT)
- Chris Evans, CIN (at DET)
- Giovani Bernard, TB (at PHI)
- David Johnson, HOU (at IND)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. GB)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. DAL)
- Sony Michel, LAR (at NYG)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. MIN)
Fantasy managers headed into Week 5 without running backs Chris Carson (neck), David Montgomery (knee), Dalvin Cook (ankle) and Christian McCaffrey (hamstring).
By the end of Sunday's action, the injury list was even longer.
New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley suffered an ugly-looking ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for multiple games. Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an even uglier knee injury, although it wound up being only a sprained MCL. New England Patriots tailback Damien Harris also left his team's win over the Houston Texans with injured ribs.
If there's good news, it's that Barkley and Edwards-Helaire avoided season-ending injuries, and there's a chance that Carson, Cook and McCaffrey could all play in Week 6.
But depth at fantasy's most important position is being sorely tested, and a lot of fantasy managers will be scouring the waiver wire this week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. KC) [DK DFS Value $6,500]
Whether it has been through the air or on the ground, the Chiefs have been terrible on defense. Gibson averaged three yards per carry in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, but he found the end zone twice. He'll have another strong outing at home against Kansas City.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at DET) [DK DFS Value: $6,400]
There's some risk involved with starting Mixon in Week 6 since he's still recovering from an ankle injury. But the 25-year-old gutted through the injury last week and faces a Detroit defense Sunday that has been run all over this season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN) [DK DFS Value: $5,900]
Jacobs salvaged a decent outing in Week 5 with a touchdown, but he managed only 48 yards on 15 carries. Last week's big game from Najee Harris aside, the Broncos haven't been easy to run on. They're allowing only 85.4 yards on the ground per game.
Darrell Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (at WAS) [DK DFS Value: $4,900]
Williams figures to assume lead back duties for the Chiefs while Edwards-Helaire is on the shelf. But while Washington's defense has been a massive disappointment this season, the WFT rank in the bottom 10 in PPR points allowed to running backs this season.
SLEEPER
Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (vs. LV) [DK DFS Value $5,000]
Williams was the more effective of the Denver backs in Week 5, amassing 61 yards on eight carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, Williams and the Broncos host a rival Raiders team that has struggled against the run as of late.
WEEK 6 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams, GB (at CHI)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at TEN)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at NYG)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at WAS) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. KC)
- DJ Moore, CAR (vs. MIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at CLE)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at DET)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at CAR)
- Mike Evans, TB (at PHI)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at NE)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at CAR)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. TB)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at BAL)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. BUF)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at PIT)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at PHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NE)
- Mike Williams, LAC (at BAL)
- Julio Jones, TEN (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at DET)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at NYG)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at PHI)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at PIT)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at IND)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. DAL)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LV)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at TEN)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. GB)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at JAX)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at DET)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LV)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at DEN)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (vs. MIA)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. ARI)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at JAX)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. HOU)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (vs. MIA)
- Kadarius Toney, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Randall Cobb, GB (at CHI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. MIN)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at CLE)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. GB)
- Zach Pascal, IND (vs. HOU)
- Henry Ruggs III, LV (at DEN)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CIN)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. ARI)
If you think wide receivers were spared from the scourge of injuries that swept through the NFL in Week 5, think again.
The New York Giants were already woefully short on wideouts heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys, and then Kenny Golladay was ruled out early with a knee injury. He joins Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard on the shelf, which forced rookie Kadarius Toney into a major role.
In Pittsburgh, the news was even worse. JuJu Smith-Schuster's shoulder injury requires season-ending surgery, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
It's a similar story for waiver-wire darling Quintez Cephus of the Detroit Lions, who is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his collarbone.
Oh, and Kansas City Chiefs megastar Tyreek Hill hurt his knee. But before you smash open the liquor cabinet, the hope is that Hill's injury is minor and he won't miss any games.
Other than that, though, everyone's great.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills (at TEN) [DK DFS Value $5,400]
Sanders is coming off a big Week 5 outing against the Chiefs, and the well-traveled veteran has a pair of two-touchdown efforts in five games this year. He and the Bills offense should receive little resistance from Tennessee's 21st-ranked pass defense.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TBB) [DK DFS Value $6,000]
Smith has been on a hot streak as of late, catching 14 passes for 199 yards over his last two games. The rookie should keep rolling Thursday night against a Tampa defense that's one injury from trying out cornerbacks in a Home Depot parking lot.
BAD MATCHUPS
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at BUF) [DK DFS Value $6,100]
Brown was relatively quiet in his return to action last week, catching three of six targets for 38 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those numbers don't inspire confidence heading into a matchup with Tre'Davious White and a Bills defense allowing the fewest PPR points to wide receivers this season.
Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Los Angeles Chargers) [DK DFS Value $5,900]
Brown has been quite the home run threat for the Ravens this year, and he has been a solid fantasy WR2 for managers this season. But he will have his work cut out for him against Derwin James and the stifling Chargers secondary.
SLEEPER
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (at WAS) [DK DFS Value $4,200]
Even if Tyreek Hill is able to play Sunday, he could be limited. That should mean more targets for Kansas City's complementary receivers (like Hardman) in a matchup with a Washington defense that couldn't cover bread with peanut butter this year.
WEEK 6 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at WAS)
- Darren Waller, LV (at DEN)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. CIN)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at TEN)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at JAX)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. DAL)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LV)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at NE)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NYG)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. TB)
- Jared Cook, LAC (at BAL)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. DAL)
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. KC)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. TB)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (at CAR)
- Dan Arnold, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Cameron Brate, TB (at PHI)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. HOU)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at CHI)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at DET)
- David Njoku, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. HOU)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at PIT)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (at NE)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. PIT)
- O.J. Howard, TB (at PHI)
The tight end position also hasn't been spared from injuries, because heaven forbid fantasy managers not have something to worry about.
After watching Logan Thomas (hamstring) land on injured reserve last week, fantasy managers were hit even harder in Week 5. Rather than risk a lingering calf injury that could drag on the rest of the season, the San Francisco 49ers elected to put star tight end George Kittle on IR. The earliest the fifth-year veteran can return to action is Week 9.
There is one bright spot amidst the injury minefield, though.
Prior to the 2021 season, Buffalo's Dawson Knox was completely off the fantasy radar. After exploding for 117 yards and a score Sunday against the Chiefs, Knox has found the end zone in four of five games this year and has more fantasy points than any tight end not named Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers (at BAL) [DK DFS Value: $3,200]
After lighting up the Raiders with six catches for 70 yards and a score two weeks ago, Cook managed only one grab for 29 yards in Week 5 against the Browns. Still, the Ravens have allowed the third-most PPR points to tight ends so far this season.
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TB) [DK DFS Value $3,400]
The Eagles placed Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, putting his status for Thursday night's game up in the air. If he sits out, Ertz could be in for a bump in target share against a Buccaneers defense that's giving up the sixth-most PPR points to tight ends this season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at TEN) [DK DFS Value $4,800]
Yes, I just talked up Knox as one of the feel-good stories of 2021. The Tennessee Titans also aren't an especially good defensive team. But for whatever reason, the Titans just aren't giving up many fantasy points to Knox's position this year.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at NE) [DK DFS Value $4,900]
Over the past three weeks, Schultz has averaged an impressive six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Don't be surprised if that number comes down somewhat in Week 6, as the Patriots have long been good at defending tight ends.
SLEEPER
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (vs. KC) [DK DFS Value: $3,000]
With Logan Thomas out, Seals-Jones has become the No. 1 tight end for Washington. Last week, that equated to five catches for 41 yards on eight targets. That last number is appealing given the sorry state of the Chiefs defense.
WEEK 6 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and Kickers
- Los Angeles Rams (at NYG)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SEA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at PHI)
- Dallas Cowboys (at NE)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)
- Buffalo Bills (at TEN)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at DET)
- Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
- Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
- Minnesota Vikings (at CAR)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. MIN)
- Miami Dolphins (at JAX)
- Seattle Seahawks (at PIT)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at WAS)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. LAC)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. ARI)
- Arizona Cardinals (at CLE)
- New England Patriots (vs. DAL)
- New York Giants (vs. LAR)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TB)
- Los Angeles Chargers (at BAL)
- Houston Texans (at IND)
- Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
- Washington Football Team (vs. KC)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at WAS)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at CLE)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at PHI)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at TEN)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NE)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. HOU)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at NYG)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. KC)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (at DET)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. MIN)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. DAL)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (at CAR)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at JAX)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. TB)
- Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (at BAL)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
- Austin Seibert, DET (vs. CIN)
It's been a wild and unpredictable start to the season for team defenses. The Washington Football Team—a preseason top-five pick in most circles—barely cracks the top 25 this week after an abysmal start to the season.
With that said, there's no question who the top two fantasy defenses are in Week 6.
The fantasy production for the Los Angeles Rams defense has been depressed in the early part of the season by matchups with high-powered offenses. But this week, Aaron Donald and the Rams travel to face a New York Giants team that could be starting backup quarterback Mike Glennon and has one of the weaker offensive fronts in the league.
Similarly, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't gotten off to the start they expected on either side of the ball. But a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks that appeared daunting not long ago is far less scary with Geno Smith guiding the Seattle offense.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Dallas Cowboys Defense (at NE) [DK DFS Value: $3,200]
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense gets most of the run. But Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys defense has played well this season, too. The Patriots also rank well inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to team defenses.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (at DET)
It almost feels mean to recommend a kicker facing the Lions after what already happened to them twice this season. But you know if the game comes down to a long field-goal attempt at the end, McPherson will inevitably make it.
BAD MATCHUPS
Arizona Cardinals Defense (at CLE) [DK DFS Value $2,700]
Five weeks into the 2021 season, no team defense in the NFC has more fantasy points than the Cardinals. But their Week 6 opponent just piled up over 500 yards of total offense and scored 42 points in last week's loss to the Chargers.
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
This is partly a matter of the Broncos allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers. But the Raiders have also slowed down considerably on offense, so scoring opportunities for Carlson are a concern as well.
SLEEPER
Minnesota Vikings Defense (at CAR) [DK DFS Value $2,900]
The Vikings have had their ups and downs this season defensively. But this matchup is less about the Vikings than it is a Panthers offense led by Sam Darnold that regressed badly over the past few weeks. Maybe Darnold is who we thought he was.
WEEK 6 DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 6 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100/"Flex" Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at CHI)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at TEN)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. MIN) [INJURED]
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at BAL)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at NYG)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at WAS) [INJURED]
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. KC)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. MIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at CLE)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at WAS)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. KC)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at DET)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at CAR)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at PHI)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at CAR) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at NE)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at CAR)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CHI)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at DEN)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. SEA)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. TB)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at BAL)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. HOU)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. BUF)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at NE)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at PIT)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at PHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at NE)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at DET) [INJURED]
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at NYG)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at BAL)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. CIN)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at PHI)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at DET)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. CIN)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at NYG)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at PHI)
- Damien Williams, RB, CHI (vs. GB)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at PIT)
- Darrel Williams, RB, KC (at WAS)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at IND)
- Devontae Booker, RB, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. DAL)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at TEN)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. LV)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (at TEN)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. GB)
- Melvin Gordon, III RB, DEN (vs. LV)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at JAX)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA at PIT [INJURED]
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at DET)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE vs. DAL [INJURED]
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (vs. LAC)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. LV)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at CLE)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. LV)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at DEN)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at TEN)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. CIN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at TEN)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. TB)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. ARI)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at JAX)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at JAX)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. HOU)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. KC)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at JAX)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. SEA)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. HOU)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG (vs. LAR)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at NE)
- Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at CAR)
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (vs. TB)
- Randall Cobb, WR, GB (at CHI)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at WAS)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at CLE)
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE (vs. DAL)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, HOU (at IND)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. MIN)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at CLE)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. GB)
- Zach Pascal, WR, IND (vs. HOU)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (at DEN)
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV (at DEN)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at PHI)
- AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at CHI)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. LV)
- Alex Collins, RB, SEA (at PIT)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. CIN)
Before we get to this week's top 100 players overall (a list that can be helpful in making decisions regarding flex starters), a few quick notes.
As always, there are no quarterbacks included on this list. If your league allows quarterbacks in a flex spot, then you almost certainly want one in there. They score more points and do so with more consistency than other positions.
The second note is not the usual pearl of wisdom I impart upon you each week, although I'm sure that's one of the personal favorites of many readers. It's simply a reminder that byes begin in Week 6.
The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are all off this week. So if you start Alvin Kamara, he isn't going to help you much.
WEEK 6 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.