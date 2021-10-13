Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6

1 of 6

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The injury bug descended on the NFL in a swarm in Week 5, starting in the week's first game.

Against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson took a shot to his throwing hand that resulted in a fractured middle finger and a torn tendon. He's expected to be sidelined for at least a month, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson wasn't the only fantasy-relevant quarterback injured in Week 5. Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was forced from Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. He's included in these rankings, but he'll have to clear the NFL's protocol to be available for Sunday's home date with the Rams.

Veteran Geno Smith will start for the Seahawks on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with the exception of two-QB and superflex leagues, Smith is off the fantasy radar.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (vs. KC) [DK DFS Value: $5,800]

Heinicke struggled last week against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 248 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. But this week's matchup with Kansas City's porous defense is appealing, as Washington will likely be forced to the air to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. TB) [DK DFS Value $7,000]

Hurts was quiet for most of last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. But his pair of rushing touchdowns saved a decent fantasy line that keeps him among the top six quarterbacks for the season ahead of a favorable matchup against an injury-ravaged Buccaneers defense.

BAD MATCHUPS

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) [DK DFS Value $6,200]

After a hot start to the season, Cousins has cooled off as of late, averaging less than 240 passing yards and a single touchdown over the past two games. That cold streak figures to continue Sunday against the Panthers' ferocious pass rush.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. BUF) [DK DFS Value $5,900]

Tannehill has barely thrown for 250 yards per game and has only six touchdown passes in five games. On Monday, the Titans face a Buffalo Bills defense that just contained Patrick Mahomes, holding him under three touchdown passes for the first time this season.

SLEEPER

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (vs. DAL) [DK DFS Value: $5,200]

Jones hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this season, but he has thrown for at least 270 yards twice in the past three weeks with four touchdown passes over that span. As great as Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has been, Dallas has still allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

WEEK 6 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS