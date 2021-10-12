Buying or Selling NFL's Early Sophomore Slumps

2 of 5

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Colts had one of the most promising running back situations in the league last year. Jonathan Taylor exploded for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games during his rookie campaign, setting expectations high for 2021.

Until Monday night, Taylor was struggling to live up to them.

After a slow start to the year, the Indianapolis back went off for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against the Ravens.

It was the breakout game Colts fans were hoping for. Some may have been concerned for the 22-year-old after a series of quiet contests to start the year, but Taylor had doing well even with the limited amount of work he was getting.

While many expected the back to see 20-plus touches a game this season, big deficits have led to the Indianapolis offense throwing more and therefore not getting Taylor enough carries.

The Colts are off to an extremely poor start, going 1-4. After making the playoffs last year during Philip Rivers' lone season under center, the franchise hasn't made as seamless of a transition to Carson Wentz.

Taylor has still been making things happen whenever he gets the ball. The back's yards per touch shot up to 6.0 after his huge Monday Night Football outing, now ranking No. 7 among running backs. Last year, he finished No. 12 at the position with a 5.5 yards-per-touch average.

Taylor's is well on pace to surpass his 2020 performance as a receiver. He's already caught 14 of his 16 targets for 197 yards and two touchdowns over five games after bringing in 36 of 39 targets for 299 yards and one score all of last year.

PFF has graded Taylor's 2021 at a 71.2, still a commendable number after he earned an 83.9 as a rookie.

If the Colts can better protect Wentz and avoid falling behind by large margins, Taylor should get plenty of work. It'll be tough to match his first-year rushing numbers, but this talented young back has plenty of big games ahead.

Verdict: Selling That He'll Continue to Struggle