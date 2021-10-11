Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 3

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New York Giants have had no luck with injuries.

On Sunday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay exited AT&T Stadium with injuries.

Of the three players, Barkley is the one that matters most from a fantasy football perspective, and if he misses even a week, his replacement should be considered as a top waiver-wire pickup.

Devontae Booker shouldered most of the rushing load after Barkley was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys. He could be in for a heavier workload in Week 6 with injuries strewn across the Giants' offensive depth chart.

In addition to Booker, Marquez Callaway should be one of your top waiver-wire targets heading into Week 6. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has had an up-and-down season so far, but his Week 5 numbers suggest he could produce on a consistent basis after his team's Week 6 bye.