Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 6: Devontae Booker, Marquez Callaway Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 11, 2021
The New York Giants have had no luck with injuries.
On Sunday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay exited AT&T Stadium with injuries.
Of the three players, Barkley is the one that matters most from a fantasy football perspective, and if he misses even a week, his replacement should be considered as a top waiver-wire pickup.
Devontae Booker shouldered most of the rushing load after Barkley was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys. He could be in for a heavier workload in Week 6 with injuries strewn across the Giants' offensive depth chart.
In addition to Booker, Marquez Callaway should be one of your top waiver-wire targets heading into Week 6. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has had an up-and-down season so far, but his Week 5 numbers suggest he could produce on a consistent basis after his team's Week 6 bye.
Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants
Normally we would not advise adding a running back that is going up against the Los Angeles Rams next.
But the Giants' situation is a unique one since their starting quarterback, No. 1 running back and three top wide receivers are dealing with injuries.
Booker is almost guaranteed to receive a high number of touches in Week 6 since Barkley's low ankle sprain will keep him out of at least one game.
According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Barkley could miss several weeks with the injury he suffered on Sunday.
Booker carried the ball on 16 occasions for 42 yards on Sunday. He found the end zone on two occasions, once on the ground and the other time on a catch from backup quarterback Mike Glennon.
If Glennon starts for Jones, who suffered a concussion, in Week 6, Booker could be an intriguing starter in points-per-reception leagues. The Giants could look to offset the Rams' pass rush with screen plays and short passing routes to help Glennon establish some comfort.
After Week 6, the Giants face the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders before their Week 10 bye.
The meetings with the Chiefs and Raiders could be the most fruitful for Booker's fantasy prospects. Kansas City conceded at least 29 points in each of its games, and Las Vegas allowed 20 points in four of its five games.
Despite the matchup with the Rams, Booker is worth the pickup now in order to prepare for Barkley's expected multiweek absence.
Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans
Marquez Callaway and fantasy football players have had a love/hate relationship through five weeks.
Callaway was expected to fill Michael Thomas' shoes in New Orleans, but he produced 22 receiving yards in the first two weeks.
In Week 5, Callaway showcased why fantasy players were so high on him at the end of preseason. He had 85 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns off four catches.
Callaway's totals against the Washington Football Team were all season highs. That production should lead to an increased activity on the waiver wire.
Fantasy players will have to wait two weeks to see how Callaway will follow up his Week 5 performance, but there should be some cautious optimism about his status.
Even if Thomas comes off the physically unable to perform list for Week 7, Callaway could see a high number of targets as Thomas works his way back into game shape.
New Orleans's Week 7 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks should help ease any concerns about picking up Callaway. Seattle allowed over 310 passing yards to each of its last four opponents.
Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City
Kansas City left the field on Sunday night with a long list of offensive injuries, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The knee injury suffered by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire appeared to be the most serious of the ailments. The second-year player was carried off the field by his teammates.
There is no specific update on Edwards-Helaire's knee as of Monday morning, but it certainly did not look good as he came off the field.
With that in mind, Darrel Williams should be targeted off the waiver wire. Williams had 45 total yards in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Williams earned 22 carries and 10 targets in the last three weeks as Kansas City's No. 2 running back.
If Edwards-Helaire is out for any stretch, Williams should feature in an increased role in both facets of the offense.
Kansas City's schedule gets a bit easier in the coming weeks, starting with Week 6's trip to play the Washington Football Team.
Washington's defense allowed 106 points in the last three weeks. The Week 6 road contest could serve as the perfect "get right" game for Williams, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.
