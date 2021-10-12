Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Kadarius Toney Becomes a Must-Add

0 of 6

The waiver wire is going to be hot heading into Week 6. With injuries continuing to mount and bye weeks about to begin, the startable talent still available will be at a premium.

The San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are all off this weekend in the first wave of byes. The following week will see even more squads sidelined, with a season-high six teams taking a rest.

Shrewd managers should be looking at which starters will be missing over these next few weeks and put a plan in place to fill those positions. If you aren't happy with your bye-week replacement options, it's time to scour waivers.

With that in mind, here are some of the top available targets to pick up to deploy in Week 6. All players are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.