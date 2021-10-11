NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marlon Mack's Market, Denzel Mims

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET, and while midseason deals don't happen too frequently in football, there's still the potential for some moves to be made. Just ask the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have already made two trades since the 2021 season began, acquiring cornerback C.J. Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars last month and landing cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots last week. It was a pair of big moves that bolstered Carolina's secondary.

What other moves could be on the horizon? There's still a little more than three weeks until the deadline, so there's still time for the Panthers, or any other team, to pull off a deal. And up until then, there's likely to be plenty of rumors circulating around the league.

Here's some of the latest NFL trade buzz heading into Week 6 of the season.

Market for Mack Trade Currently Appears to be Quiet

Last month, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack made it publicly known that he had requested a trade. Currently in his fifth season with the team, the 25-year-old is ready for a fresh start.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, nothing seems to have materialized on the trade front since then. And it's possible nothing is going to change in the short term.

This past Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported that "all appears to be quiet" on the Mack trade market. The reason? Other NFL teams may be trying to decide whether they want to trade for Mack or not.

"A league source indicated that teams battling depth issues at running back might require more time to evaluate their need at the position," Erickson wrote.

Mack hasn't received much work out of the Colts' backfield this season, and it's clear why that's been the case. Indianapolis also has Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on its roster, so there are only so many touches to go around between the three, with Taylor and Hines clearly serving as the top two backs.

Through five weeks, Mack has only had two games in which he's gotten in on the action. He had five carries for 16 yards in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, then had 10 carries for 22 yards and a 1-yard catch in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Mack, who was taken by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, has shown what he's capable of when he's healthy and getting opportunities. In 26 games from 2018-19, he had 1,999 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. Maybe he'll soon get a chance to try to produce like that with a new team.

Mims Unlikely to be Traded Away by Jets?

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

On Sunday, Denzel Mims had two catches for 33 yards in the New York Jets' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in London. And that was Mims' biggest workload of the season, considering he had only one reception through the first four weeks.

Despite flashing his potential at times as a rookie in 2020, the 24-year-old has had a tough time getting into the mix for the Jets early in 2021. He's behind other receivers such as Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, rookie Elijah Moore and others, which has frequently left Mims on the sideline.

However, that doesn't mean New York wants to move on from Mims and try to get draft capital in return for its 2019 second-round pick. ESPN's Rich Cimini indicated last week on his Flight Deck podcast that Mims should still be with the Jets after the trade deadline.

"I am 99 percent sure he will not be traded," Cimini said on the podcast. "The talk behind the scenes, as I understand it, is that they feel he is a big part of their future. Evidently, they don't feel that future is now."

Since then, Mims had his busiest game of the season, even if he was still only targeted three times in the loss to Atlanta. Still, perhaps it means he'll start to be more involved than he was during the first month.

Last year, Mims had 23 catches for 357 yards in nine games. However, he never got into the end zone, so he's still looking for his first career touchdown.