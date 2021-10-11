Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 4

David Richard/Associated Press

Injuries can greatly affect the landscape of fantasy football, and sometimes, they can come in bunches. That was the case for the New York Giants offense in Week 5.

During Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) in the first half. It's unclear how much time they will miss, but fantasy football managers need to prepare for the worst.

However, there will now be opportunities for other players to step up into larger roles. And that will likely lead to some of them being pursued on the waiver wire. That's not only the case for Giants players but also for some on other teams who may be filling in because of injuries.

Here are some early rankings for Week 6, along with several top waiver-wire targets for the upcoming gameweek.