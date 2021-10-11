Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsOctober 11, 2021
Injuries can greatly affect the landscape of fantasy football, and sometimes, they can come in bunches. That was the case for the New York Giants offense in Week 5.
During Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants lost quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) in the first half. It's unclear how much time they will miss, but fantasy football managers need to prepare for the worst.
However, there will now be opportunities for other players to step up into larger roles. And that will likely lead to some of them being pursued on the waiver wire. That's not only the case for Giants players but also for some on other teams who may be filling in because of injuries.
Here are some early rankings for Week 6, along with several top waiver-wire targets for the upcoming gameweek.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at TEN
2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at WAS
3. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at NYG
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at PHI
5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at CLE
6. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. LAC
7. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at CHI
8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. TB
9. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at BAL
10. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at NE
Waiver-Wire Target: San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance vs. IND
Trey Lance's first NFL start didn't make him a top-tier fantasy option. He threw for 192 yards and an interception while also rushing for 89 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' road loss to the Arizona Cardinals. However, there's still reason for optimism regarding the rookie quarterback.
There will be more favorable matchups to come, and the 21-year-old has shown he will use his legs to pick up yardage and to try to get into the end zone. That's a valuable asset for quarterbacks in fantasy, especially when a player also has his throwing ability.
With Lance still available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and 65 percent of ESPN leagues, pick him up now to reap the benefits later. And expect a better showing against the Indianapolis Colts.
Projection: 214 yards, one passing touchdown, 73 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Running Backs
1. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. BUF
2. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. MIN
3. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. HOU
4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at CAR
5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. SEA
6. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. MIA
7. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at DET
8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. ARI
9. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at CHI
10. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at NE
Waiver-Wire Target: New York Giants RB Devontae Booker vs. LAR
Saquon Barkley exited the Giants' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with an ankle injury, and it's possible he's going to miss some time. That means the majority of the work out of the backfield is likely to go to Devontae Booker in the meantime.
Against Dallas, the 29-year-old had a pair of touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). And although he had only 16 carries for 42 yards and three catches for 16 yards, it was still a solid fantasy performance because he got into the end zone twice.
It's always important to pick up running backs who are clear No. 1 options, and that's what Booker will be if Barkley is out. Currently available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues and 96 percent of ESPN leagues, he will be pursued heavily by fantasy managers ahead of the Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Projection: 74 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at TEN
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at CHI
3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at WAS
4. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at NYG
5. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. MIN
6. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at CLE
7. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase at DET
8. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. KC
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at PHI
10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vs. SEA
Waiver-Wire Target: New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway
There was plenty of preseason hype regarding Marquez Callaway, but he got off to a slow start, recording only 22 receiving yards through the first two weeks and scoring only one touchdown over the New Orleans Saints' four games.
However, the 23-year-old may have had a breakout performance Sunday, when he notched four receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Not only that, but he was also targeted eight times, so it seems quarterback Jameis Winston may be looking his way more.
New Orleans has a bye in Week 6, but it would be smart to pick up Callaway—rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues—so that you have him for when the Saints are back in action against the Seattle Seahawks.
Projection (for Week 7): 82 yards and a touchdown.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at WAS
2. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. CIN
3. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at DEN
4. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox at TEN
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki at JAX
6. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee at NYG
7. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. LV
8. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz at NE
9. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. LAC
10. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. TB
Waiver-Wire Target: New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. DAL
Hunter Henry appears to be getting more comfortable in the New England Patriots offense in his first season with the team. On Sunday, he set season highs in catches (six), targets (eight) and yards (75) while also scoring a touchdown for the second game in a row.
It may have come in a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, but it's also a sign that the 26-year-old could be a worthwhile fantasy option moving forward. He's still available in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues and 65 percent of ESPN leagues, and he's proved to be a strong player when healthy in the past.
With a possible high-scoring matchup against the Dallas Cowboys coming up in Week 6, Henry has a solid chance to keep his touchdown streak going.
Projection: 45 yards and a touchdown.
Availability info according to FantasyPros.