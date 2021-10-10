Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Is Running Away with NFL DPOY; Who Can Catch Him?

0 of 5

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trevon Diggs arguably isn't a household name in the NFL yet. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback just turned 23 last month and is merely a sophomore coming off a good-not-special rookie season. And despite intercepting five passes in the first four weeks of the 2021 season, he wasn't considered the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year entering Week 5.

But Diggs picked off another pass, recorded five tackles and registered a pair of passes defensed as the Cowboys moved to 4-1 with victory over the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, and now it's hard to deny that the Alabama product is leading the DPOY race as he keeps building on a Defensive Player of the Month-worthy September.

Nobody else in NFL history has intercepted five passes in the first five games of a season. He's got six and is on pace to shatter the single-season record of 14. That might still be unlikely, but even getting into the double digits is extremely rare in the modern era.

And while rookie Giants receiver Kadarius Toney beat Diggs impressively on one splash reception Sunday, that was one of just two passes for more than six yards that beats Diggs all day. Solid considering that prior to Week 5, he had surrendered an NFC-low 28.4 passer rating on throws into his coverage.

No wonder he's got the legendary Richard Sherman's endorsement, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told former teammate Dez Bryant he won't even throw at Diggs in practice.

Still, nobody can call the Defensive Player of the Year race with the season less than 30 percent complete. With the fifth Sunday of the 2021 campaign in the books, here are Diggs' top challengers.