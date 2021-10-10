Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Looking ahead, fantasy managers will have a chance to pick up a few running backs who can put up points in the next few weeks. Because of injuries, several new names will rise to the top of the waiver wire.

Following Sunday's afternoon games, the biggest fantasy news comes out of Dallas where running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in a matchup with the Cowboys. As he gradually rounded back into form following surgery on a torn ACL, the fourth-year veteran may miss an extended period.

Though the Chicago Bears made headlines when they named quarterback Justin Fields their starter for the remainder of the season, managers should look at a running back in his supporting cast who will have a solid role for at least the next few weeks.

Lastly, a rookie wide receiver could soon hit his stride with an increased target volume.

We'll highlight eight potential breakout players and the top pickups for Week 6. They're all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.