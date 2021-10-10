Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and PickupsOctober 11, 2021
Looking ahead, fantasy managers will have a chance to pick up a few running backs who can put up points in the next few weeks. Because of injuries, several new names will rise to the top of the waiver wire.
Following Sunday's afternoon games, the biggest fantasy news comes out of Dallas where running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in a matchup with the Cowboys. As he gradually rounded back into form following surgery on a torn ACL, the fourth-year veteran may miss an extended period.
Though the Chicago Bears made headlines when they named quarterback Justin Fields their starter for the remainder of the season, managers should look at a running back in his supporting cast who will have a solid role for at least the next few weeks.
Lastly, a rookie wide receiver could soon hit his stride with an increased target volume.
We'll highlight eight potential breakout players and the top pickups for Week 6. They're all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups for Week 6
RB Michael Carter, New York Jets (54 percent rostered)
RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (19 percent rostered)
RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants (5 percent rostered)
WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints (30 percent rostered)
WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants (15 percent rostered)
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (3 percent rostered)
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (46 percent rostered)
TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (4 percent rostered)
RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants
In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, running back Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle injury and didn't return. The team carted him off the field, and he appeared to have significant swelling, which raises some concerns.
During the offseason, the New York Giants invested in a solid backup running back, signing Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. He took over the primary rushing duties, logging 16 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to retain the lead role in place of Barkley.
In addition to Barkley's unclear status, Big Blue lost quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a concussion at the end of the first half. Without him, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett may lean heavily on the run game.
In Week 6, the Giants could find success running the ball against a Los Angeles Rams defense that allows 4.5 yards per carry, which ranks 26th leaguewide. Regardless, Booker should be on your roster with Barkley likely out for a period of time.
RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
With running back David Montgomery recovering from a knee sprain, the Chicago Bears split the rushing workload between Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert, gashing the Las Vegas Raiders run defense for 143 yards and a touchdown. The latter logged a team-leading 75 yards on the ground.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Montgomery will miss four-to-five weeks. Consequently, Herbert should have a decent stretch on the fantasy radar.
Over the last two weeks, the Bears have helped quarterback Justin Fields with a strong commitment to the run game. Going forward, Herbert should be rostered in most leagues until Montgomery rejoins the team.
As for next week, Herbert has a decent matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who gave up 103 rushing yards at 4.3 yards per carry to the Cincinnati Bengals. With Joe Mixon playing through an ankle injury, backup running back Samaje Perine led the charge with 59 rushing yards in that interconference battle.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Quarterback Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown have built some chemistry in recent outings
Through the first three weeks, St. Brown saw 10 total targets. Goff has targeted him eight times in each of the last two games, and the rookie wideout has translated his increased volume into production.
Since Week 4, St. Brown has recorded 13 receptions for 135 yards. With more targets, he should score his first NFL touchdown sooner rather than later.
The Detroit Lions placed Tyrell Williams on injured reserve because of a concussion, and he's eligible to return in Week 6. While the veteran wideout recovers, expect St. Brown to have a heavy workload in snaps and targets.
In St. Brown's next outing, he'll face the Cincinnati Bengals, who surrendered two touchdown receptions to the Green Bay Packers Sunday. His budding rapport with Goff will allow him to maintain fantasy relevancy after Williams' return to action.
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Hunter Henry had his best game with the New England Patriots, recording eight receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans Sunday. He led the team in targets with eight. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith hauled in both of his targets for 27 yards.
Henry has gradually distinguished himself as the primary pass-catcher at tight end. Over the last two weeks, he recorded 10 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. In the same span, Smith has five receptions for 41 yards and a score on seven targets.
Henry could use Sunday's performance as a springboard for the remainder of the season. He's likely earned rookie quarterback Mac Jones' trust over the last two contests.
Going into Week 5, the Texans allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Henry has another favorable matchup next week against the Dallas Cowboys, who surrendered the third-most fantasy points to tight ends heading into Sunday's games. Plug the sixth-year veteran into your lineup for Week 6 and keep him on your roster.
