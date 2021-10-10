NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

0 of 5

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The NFL returned to London in Week 5, and the Atlanta Falcons kicked off Sunday's action with a win over the New York Jets. The week, though, began on Thursday with a game that is likely to have serious implications for many fantasy football managers.

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the rival Los Angeles Rams, but more importantly, they lost starting quarterback Russell Wilson for an extended period. Wilson suffered an injury to his right middle finger that required surgery. Members of his camp are hoping for a return after four weeks.

"That's now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that's possible," one source said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even with Wilson out for much of Thursday's game, wideout DK Metcalf managed to reward fantasy managers. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts did the same on Sunday morning, as did fantasy staples like Davante Adams and Derrick Henry in the early afternoon.

Here, we'll track the rest of Sunday's action and the top storylines of both the NFL and fantasy football.

Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.