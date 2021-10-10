NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team StatsOctober 10, 2021
The NFL returned to London in Week 5, and the Atlanta Falcons kicked off Sunday's action with a win over the New York Jets. The week, though, began on Thursday with a game that is likely to have serious implications for many fantasy football managers.
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the rival Los Angeles Rams, but more importantly, they lost starting quarterback Russell Wilson for an extended period. Wilson suffered an injury to his right middle finger that required surgery. Members of his camp are hoping for a return after four weeks.
"That's now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that's possible," one source said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Even with Wilson out for much of Thursday's game, wideout DK Metcalf managed to reward fantasy managers. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts did the same on Sunday morning, as did fantasy staples like Davante Adams and Derrick Henry in the early afternoon.
Here, we'll track the rest of Sunday's action and the top storylines of both the NFL and fantasy football.
Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.
Week 5 Results and Top Fantasy Performers
Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 17 (Thursday)
Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams: 82 rushing yards, 1 reception, 17 receiving yards, 1 TD (16.9 fantasy points)
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs (26.8 fantasy points)
Atlanta Falcons 27, New York Jets 20
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 342 passing yards, 2 TDs, -1 rushing yard (21.58 fantasy points)
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: 9 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD (26.9 fantasy points)
Minnesota Vikings 19, Detroit Lions 17
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 7 receptions, 123 yards (19.3 fantasy points)
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 122 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble (27.2 fantasy points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45, Miami Dolphins 17
Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TDs (31.4 fantasy points)
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins: 32 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 74 receiving yards, 2 TDs (32.6 fantasy points)
Philadelphia Eagles 21, Carolina Panthers 18
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: 198 passing yards, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (23.92 fantasy points)
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers: 104 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 33 receiving yards (18.7 fantasy points)
Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Denver Broncos 19
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 122 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (22.2 fantasy points)
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (25.0 fantasy points)
New England Patriots 25, Houston Texans 22
Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans: 312 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 rushing yards (24.68 fantasy points)
Chris Moore, WR, Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 109 yards, 1 TD (21.9 fantasy points)
New Orleans Saints 33, Washington Football Team 22
Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints: 4 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TDs (24.5 fantasy points)
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints: 279 passing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 25 rushing yards, 1 fumble (26.66 fantasy points)
Green Bay Packers 25, Cincinnati Bengals 22 (OT)
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 345 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 11 rushing yards (20.8 fantasy points)
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 11 receptions, 206 yards, 1 TD (37.6 fantasy points)
Tennessee Titans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 19
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 130 rushing yards, 3 TDs (31.0 fantasy points)
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 157 rushing yards, 1 reception, -1 receiving yard, 1 TD (22.5 fantasy points)
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Can the Seahawks stay relevant with Wilson sidelined? it's possible, but Seattle is going to have to see improvements on defense. Geno Smith was more than serviceable in relief duty Thursday, but Seattle's defense surrendered 476 yards of total offense. It marked the fourth straight game in which Seattle surrendered 400 or more yards.
Metcalf managers shouldn't be too concerned about the change at quarterback, though. The third-year wideout is going to remain an integral part of the offense even with Smith under center. He saw five targets on Thursday and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Smith.
Wilson also delivered a touchdown strike to Metcalf, who has four touchdowns in the last three weeks and five on the year. Metcalf has seen no fewer than five targets in a week and has now reached the end zone in four of five weeks.
Managers can expect a high floor from Metcalf during Wilson's absence and a strong play in Week 6. Heading into Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons—and fantasy managers—have been waiting for a breakout game from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. The fourth overall pick out of Florida was expected to be an instant difference-maker, especially after the team traded Julio Jones.
Pitts' breakout came on Sunday morning, due in part to top wideout Kyle Pitts missing the game for a personal matter.
"We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
With Ridley out, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looked to Pitts early and often. The rookie finished with nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. He helped Atlanta rack up 450 yards of total offense even without its top pass-catcher.
Pitts has been a solid play with at least two receptions in every game. However, he didn't find the end zone until Sunday, which is why many managers may have him on the bench. He's worth moving into the starting lineup next week, as the Miami Dolphins have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Sunday's breakthrough should be the first of many strong performances by Pitts.
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
On Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers moved into fifth place on the all-time passing touchdown list. He passed Philip Rivers with a second-quarter strike to running back AJ Dillon. However, Rodgers' top target—as is usually the case—was wideout Davante Adams.
Adams is fantasy gold at this point because of his high volume of targets. Coming into Sunday, he had seen at least seven targets in every game and had no fewer than five receptions in a contest. Rodgers looked to Adams early and often against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rodgers connected with Adams 11 times for 206 yards and a touchdown, en route to an overtime victory. The Packers racked up 466 yards of total offense but were hampered by kicker Mason Crosby. In all, Crosby missed three field goals and an extra point.
Next week, Adams will face a Chicago Bears team that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts through the first four weeks. Managers, though, may have to wait to see how Green Bay handles Crosby following his rocky outing.
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
Exactly no one expected Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to be a fantasy star in Week 5. Gaskin is part of a running-back committee, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into Sunday ranked first in both run defense and yards per carry allowed.
And Gaskin didn't exactly rack up the yards on the ground. He carried only five times for 25 yards against Tampa. However, he became a favorite checkdown target for Jacoby Brissett and finished the game with 10 receptions, 74 receiving yards and two scores.
Gaskin's surprising performance came after he didn't see a single target in Week 4. However, managers should note that Gaskin saw no fewer than five targets in each of the first three weeks.
While managers cannot expect a 10-catch performance from Gaskin every week, he should provide a solid PPR floor moving forward. His reception-less game in Week 4 appears to be more of an aberration than Sunday's outing—Gaskin has at least three receptions in every other game this season.
Consider Gaskin a risk-reward play in Week 6 against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs entering Sunday.
*Fantasy scoring information, points allowed via FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.