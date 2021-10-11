Ranking the Best Pass-Rushing Duos of the 2021 NFL Season So Far

0 of 7

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

As NFL quarterbacks continue to drive football's evolution, teams count on star pass-rushers to make those passers uncomfortable and disrupt the timing of high-flying offenses.

Teams pay top dollar to secure game-changing players at what has quickly become the most important, premium, non-quarterback position of all. Across a variety of formations, whether it's a player on the edge, an interior lineman or a guy who can play all over the formation, pass-rushers are immeasurably valuable.

Typically, one dominant edge-rusher dictates offensive formations and helps the pass-rusher on the opposite side be even more productive. However, a handful of teams have been fortunate enough to unearth elite edge-rushing duos in 2021.

Keep in mind some potentially elite duos have been derailed in 2021 so far because of injuries (Green Bay's Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, for example). Going off production from the early returns this season and ranked by that and the game-changing threat their presence provides, these are the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.