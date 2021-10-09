Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the WebOctober 9, 2021
Everybody has their own opinions on whether a player should be started or not during a given week of the fantasy football season. Sometimes, there are fringe players who make it tough to choose which way to go, and not all analysts will be in agreement, either.
But now that we're heading into Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, we have a better idea of how teams and players are likely to perform for the rest of the year. Still, it can be valuable to read up on who the experts are suggesting for you to either play or not play in any particular week.
Here's some start/sit advice for Week 5, along with breakdowns from various fantasy experts on these players.
Start 'Em: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
No quarterback is going to be perfect every week. So after Kirk Cousins racked up the yardage and threw multiple touchdowns in each of the Vikings' first three games, it wasn't surprising to see him struggle a bit in Week 4, especially because he was playing a tough Cleveland Browns defense.
Cousins has a ton of bounce-back potential for Week 5, as Minnesota hosts the Detroit Lions for an NFC North matchup it will be favored to win. The QB should have no trouble airing it out, which is why this is a matchup ESPN's Matthew Berry loves this week.
"Cousins faces a Detroit Lions defense that just gave up 209 passing yards to the Bears, which is like giving up 7,000 passing yards to any other team," Berry wrote. "Detroit is allowing a league-high 10.6 yards per pass attempt this season, and Cousins has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four of his past five games against the Lions."
Perhaps Cousins shouldn't be started every week in fantasy, but this is one he should be in your lineup for. Expect him to get his impressive season back on track with a big performance, as he'll likely throw for multiple touchdowns again.
Sit 'Em: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
It's been a tough start to the year for Miles Sanders, who also has not been as involved in the Eagles' offense as he has in the past. He has yet to score a touchdown and has had 10 or fewer touches the past two weeks. He also has only 37 carries for 169 yards in four games.
Sanders may continue to struggle in Week 5, as he'll be rushing against a solid Carolina Panthers defense. And as Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano pointed out, there's another running back who could keep taking away opportunities from Sanders moving forward.
"Sanders is also losing touches to Kenneth Gainwell, who averaged a bananas 2.3 points per touch in a loss to the Chiefs," Fabiano wrote. "At best, Sanders is a risk-reward flex option against the Panthers."
Until Sanders proves he can return to his former effectiveness, or until the Eagles start to give him the ball more, it's likely best to leave him on your bench in fantasy. He should only be started if injuries have you in a dire situation this week.
Start 'Em: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars lost one of their top offensive players last week when wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. suffered a fractured left ankle that will keep him out at least several weeks. That means Jacksonville will be relying heavily on Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. in the receiving corps for the near future.
Jones has been solid in his first year with the Jags, as he scored a touchdown in each of his first two games with the team and has had at least 55 yards in three of the first four weeks. He should have a strong showing in Week 5, considering his probable larger role and a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which NFL.com's Adam Rank recently pointed out.
"The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year," Rank wrote. "For Trevor Lawrence to be successful, he’s going to have to look for his veteran presence."
Jones may not be the flashiest flex play in Week 5, but he should be a safe, solid option who brings a decent number of points to your lineup. And he's due for a touchdown after not getting in the end zone each of the past two weeks.