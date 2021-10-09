Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 4

Don Wright/Associated Press

Every Sunday morning, fantasy football managers check their lineups one final time to make sure there weren't any last-minute injury developments. It's a routine for anybody who wants to be successful and avoid ending up with zero points from a player in their lineup.

Ahead of Week 5, players such as standout running backs Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon are dealing with injuries, and it's unclear whether they will play. If they don't, then hopefully you have a backup plan. And it's not too late to develop one if you haven't.

Here's a look at flex rankings for Week 5, followed by a breakdown of some players you may want to consider adding as contingency plans before Sunday.