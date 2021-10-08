AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Friday's episode of Rampage packed a lot onto the card for the one-hour show with four matches, two of which were for titles.

Ricky Starks made a rare defense of the FTW Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight against the former champion, Brian Cage.

The other title bout featured Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix putting the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

We also saw CM Punk battle Daniel Garcia and Jade Cargill taking on Skye Blue. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.