WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 8

Credit: WWE.com

The tournaments to crown royalty have begun on the Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown. The October 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown not only had the first match of the King of the Ring tournament but also the first match of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

Everything was aiming toward Crown Jewel including one of the biggest matches WWE SmackDown could put on the show. Becky Lynch put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The three women would sign the contract for this match on SmackDown.

In the first match of the Queen's Crown tournament, Liv Morgan looked to end her rivalry with Carmella and begin a journey toward her first major title.

After repeatedly defeating Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn has attempted to turn Rey Mysterio's son against the luchador. The Master of the 619 looked to stop that and advance in the King of the Ring tournament on SmackDown.

This show only had a few major promised moments, but with two tournaments and much to build before Crown Jewel, there was plenty to expect, especially in the wake of Roman Reigns' status as the number one star on SmackDown following the WWE Draft.