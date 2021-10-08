WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 8

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 8October 8, 2021
The tournaments to crown royalty have begun on the Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown. The October 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown not only had the first match of the King of the Ring tournament but also the first match of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.
Everything was aiming toward Crown Jewel including one of the biggest matches WWE SmackDown could put on the show. Becky Lynch put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The three women would sign the contract for this match on SmackDown.
In the first match of the Queen's Crown tournament, Liv Morgan looked to end her rivalry with Carmella and begin a journey toward her first major title.
After repeatedly defeating Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn has attempted to turn Rey Mysterio's son against the luchador. The Master of the 619 looked to stop that and advance in the King of the Ring tournament on SmackDown.
This show only had a few major promised moments, but with two tournaments and much to build before Crown Jewel, there was plenty to expect, especially in the wake of Roman Reigns' status as the number one star on SmackDown following the WWE Draft.
Bianca Belair Lays Out Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair held the ring in her contract signing. Becky Lynch had her own table on the ramp. Sasha Banks stood confidently on the announce table. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce tried to keep control, but the action broke down quickly.
The three women got in the ring to brawl. The EST threw The Legit Boss on the table then hit the KOD on The Man through Banks and the table.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was short and to the point. All three women said their piece, and Belair got some measure of revenge against the women that laid her out in recent weeks. It was a good heater for the Crown Jewel match, which will be possibly the show stealer of the night.
Ultimately, everyone involved has already said their piece when it comes to this match. It's hard to imagine there is much more that can be gained with segments like this. It's time to get to the match.
King of the Ring Quarterfinal: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn
Dominik Mysterio told Rey Mysterio that he would need to stay in the back. Sami Zayn told Dominik he was better than his father. As The Great Liberator beat down on The Master of the 619, Dominik finally headed out to ringside.
Rey hit a sunset flip powerbomb to get back into the action. As The Master of the 619 ran for his finisher, Zayn ducked it and hit the Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn pulled down the turnbuckle, causing Dominik to get involved to fix it.
In the chaos, Zayn threw Rey into Dominik then rolled up the legend for a three count.
Result
Zayn def. Mysterio by pinfall to advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid match, even though it moved slower than expected. Zayn has benefited from his own mind games, setting up Dominik to get in the way of his father's bid for the King of the Ring.
Since The Mysterios are soon heading to Raw in two weeks, it is important that this story reach a natural conclusion. It will be important for Dominik to find his way on his own and earn his father's respect beyond Zayn's influence.
The Great Liberator moves onto the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament. He is unlikely to make the finals, but it would be exciting to see him finally get his due.