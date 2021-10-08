Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

As the NFL season continues, it's important to keep an eye on trends that will help you in fantasy football. Because if you are able to identify those, it can help make lineup decisions much easier.

Which teams can't stop the pass? Who can't limit opposing offenses on the ground? And, of course, how are teams most likely to operate their offense? By considering these things, you will find matchups you can exploit by starting the right players in your lineup.

Heading into Week 5, here are positional rankings, along with some of the matchups to keep an eye on.