Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuelOctober 8, 2021
Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel
Sunday is going to be another busy day of NFL action. Fourteen games are scheduled, with no team having a bye until the following week.
Because there are so many teams taking the field in Week 5, there are a ton of players available to choose from for your daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. So it's important to do your research, find the best matchups and decide the best way to construct your roster to earn the maximum number of points.
Here are some players you should try to fit into your DFS lineups Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
DFS Value: $5,800 on DraftKings; $6,500 on FanDuel
Trevor Lawrence seems to be getting a bit more comfortable now that he's four games into his rookie season, and some favorable matchups make him worthy of DFS consideration. That includes his outing in Week 5, when the Jaguars are hosting the Tennessee Titans.
Last time out, Lawrence went 17-of-24 for 204 yards and didn't throw an interception in a game for the first time in his NFL career. He also showed more of his mobility, rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown. Getting into the end zone by using his feet more often will make him an even stronger fantasy play.
It's likely that Jacksonville and Tennessee will both generate plenty of offense, making players on both sides strong DFS options. With Lawrence's price still being so low, he should be a Week 5 steal. He could build off his solid Week 4 performance to have his best showing yet.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DFS Value: $5,200 on DraftKings; $6,400 on FanDuel
Leonard Fournette has solidified himself as the No. 1 running back in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. He led the way with 20 carries for 92 yards and also had three catches for 47 yards in the Buccaneers' Week 4 win over the New England Patriots.
Giovani Bernard missed that game because of a knee injury. If he's out again, Fournette should have another heavy workload. But even if Bernard returns, Fournette is still a strong DFS play because of the Bucs' favorable Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are allowing 30.18 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the third-most in the league, per NFL.com. Plus, the Buccaneers are likely to have a sizable lead against Miami, meaning they should keep the ball on the ground for much of the second half. It's all adding up to Fournette being a tremendous DFS value play because of his affordable price and the high likelihood he scores his first touchdown of the year.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
DFS Value: $7,500 on DraftKings; $7,900 on FanDuel
DJ Moore flashed his big-play potential throughout his first three seasons, but he's taken his game to another level in 2021. And that's made him a reliable fantasy starting option every week moving forward. He may come at a high price in DFS play, but he's more than worth it.
In each of the Carolina Panthers' past three games, Moore has been targeted at least 11 times and had eight catches. He's gone more than 100 yards each of the past two weeks, and he had his first multi-touchdown game of the season in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 in what could be a high-scoring matchup. Regardless, Moore should have another solid showing with the potential to put up a ton of points again. So it's worth paying the high price to get him in your DFS lineup and build around him.
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills
DFS Value: $4,300 on DraftKings; $6,000 on FanDuel
Dawson Knox has emerged as a key part of the Buffalo Bills offense in recent weeks, having scored four touchdowns over the past three games. He had his first multi-touchdown performance of the year in Buffalo's Week 4 win over the Houston Texans, and he also had a season-high five catches for 37 yards.
In Week 5, the Bills are going on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, and there's going to be a ton of offense on both sides. Kansas City is allowing 291.8 passing yards per game (sixth-most in the NFL), and it's giving up 16.95 fantasy points to tight ends per game, fourth-most in the league, per NFL.com.
That makes Knox a steal at his low DFS price, as he should connect with Bills quarterback Josh Allen plenty against a beatable Chiefs defense. If Knox extends his touchdown streak to four games, it would mark another big fantasy week for the tight end.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See fanduel.com for details.