Daily Fantasy Football Week 5: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Sunday is going to be another busy day of NFL action. Fourteen games are scheduled, with no team having a bye until the following week.

Because there are so many teams taking the field in Week 5, there are a ton of players available to choose from for your daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. So it's important to do your research, find the best matchups and decide the best way to construct your roster to earn the maximum number of points.

Here are some players you should try to fit into your DFS lineups Sunday.