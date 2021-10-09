WWE Stars Who Will Be Forgotten by October of Next Year

Photo via WWE.com.

One of the biggest problems with WWE is the lack of consistency when it comes to booking characters and telling cohesive storylines.

As a result, several of the top names being pushed toward the top of the card will likely end up as afterthoughts next year. As seen from the last several rounds of talents being fired, there is a high turnover rate at Vince McMahon's company.

Here are the Superstars who will be forgotten by October next year.

Jinder Mahal

After being drafted to SmackDown, there is hope that Jinder Mahal finally receives the booking worthy of a former world champion. Unfortunately, WWE has shown a lack of confidence in him at times, which could be detrimental to his long-term success.

On the blue brand, The Modern Day Maharaja could become a heel gatekeeper for a secondary championship, a move that would be beneficial to both his own character and the top young faces the company is pushing up the ladder.

The only problem for Mahal on SmackDown is the depth at the top of the card in the heavyweight division. Starting with Roman Reigns and working down the card, it's hard to imagine the former WWE champion being considered a top star.

After a few short feuds putting over the freshest and most popular stars on the blue brand, he could easily be forgotten again, just as he was on Raw following his lackluster feud against Drew McIntyre.

Happy Corbin

When the storyline revolving around Baron Corbin losing his crown, his truck and all of his money began, there was little hope it would lead to a storyline or character development that benefited the Superstar.

Instead, Happy Corbin has become a surprise favorite with the WWE Universe.

The problem is that while he does have the support of the fans, the addition of Madcap Moss to the equation and an unlikely turn in the direction of the program has left many uncertain about whether there is any real future for the character.

While Corbin and his unique downtrodden persona resonated with the WWE Universe, the "Happy" version doesn't have the same depth, and fans will eventually see right through the gimmick. Once they abandon ship on his character, McMahon and Co. will follow suit.

Nikki A.S.H.

One of the wildest character changes in WWE in recent years was the transition of Nikki Cross into Nikki A.S.H. While older fans have always enjoyed the former NXT star's performances, the new character was designed for younger people.

With WWE's lack of commitment to character development, it will sell as much Nikki A.S.H. merchandise to children as possible and then desert the idea of pushing the Superstar when the novelty wears off.

Instead of adding layers to the character or giving her a storyline that makes sense—not just a random tag team with no rhyme or reason—WWE Creative will continue to provide fans with nothing to latch on to and wonder why it didn't work in three months.

Nikki A.S.H. is a great character born from the heart of a talented performer, but the lack of support shown to the company's Superstars proves she will be an afterthought for the creative team sooner rather than later.

