Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

0 of 4

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will kick off Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season with an NFC West matchup on Thursday night. And at this point in the year, there still aren't any bye weeks, so all 32 teams will be in action between now and Monday night.

When every team is playing, there can be some difficult lineup decisions to make. Who should be put into your starting lineup, and who should be left on the bench? If you answer those questions wrong, then you could end up with a loss for the week.

With Week 5 about to get underway, here's some start/sit advice to help with lineup decisions.