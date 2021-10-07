NFL Teams That Have Had the Worst Luck so Far in 2021 Season

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

No team has had worse luck when it comes to player availability than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, while 3-1, nearly top the list of players on injured reserve with the highest combined salary through four weeks, per Over The Cap. And that's not counting the fact that star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has only suited up for one game this season and a handful of others have missed games without landing on reserve lists.

This misfortune started in the preseason with the injury bug feasting on the Ravens' running back room. Massive breakout candidate J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL, and then primary backup Gus Edwards did the same. Third-stringer Justice Hill also tore his Achilles.

Other impact players who are missing in action include wide receivers Miles Boykin and rookie first-rounder Rashod Bateman in addition to cornerback Marcus Peters, who was also lost for the season with a torn ACL. In Week 3 in a close win over the Detroit Lions, the team had to play with two active outside linebackers and three defensive linemen after four players (three of them starters) were sent to the reserve/COVID-19 list, too.

None of this even mentions the disaster finish in a Week 1, 33-27 overtime loss to Las Vegas. Up three with less than a minute to go, the Raiders tied and sent it to overtime. Lamar Jackson's defense forced an overtime interception, only for him to fumble on his own 27-yard line and watch from the sidelines as the Raiders scored two players later on a busted coverage. With the benefit of hindsight, that stunningly bad stroke of luck spoiled 4-0.

Despite all this, the Ravens are 3-1 with wins over notables like Kansas City and 3-1 Denver. But in a normal season, these bad breaks would only lead to long-term problems, and with the Ravens sharing the AFC North lead with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, they have little margin for error.