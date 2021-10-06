Fantasy Football Week 5 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Fantasy Football Week 5 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could EmergeOctober 6, 2021
Star NFL players make the fantasy football world turn. It's an undeniable truth, and it's why even casual managers tend to avoid autodrafting the early rounds. It's just impossible to win consistently without a Patrick Mahomes or a Davante Adams at the heart of your lineup.
At the same time, though, stars alone won't bring home a fantasy championship. It takes quality productions at all positions in the starting lineup. With only so many early draft choices to go around, this often means banking on sleeper picks in the right lineup.
Here, we'll examine some of the best deep-sleeper picks—players rostered in 20 percent or less of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros—who are worth a look in Week 5. We'll also provide a cheat sheet for the top players at each position, based on factors like recent production, potential role and matchup.
All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Deep Sleeper: Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
Let's be perfectly honest. One solid game doesn't turn a struggling rookie into fantasy gold. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had two touchdown passes and seven interceptions before Week 4, then threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and a pick against the Tennessee Titans.
Still, there is upside with the physically gifted Wilson, and the return of wideout Jamison Crowder really seemed to spark his production. Wilson finally appears to be gaining some confidence.
"He's in really good headspace, his mindset's in the right spot in terms of he knows he can be even better," coach Robert Saleh said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.
Now is the perfect time to take a flier on Wilson—bye weeks are coming. He might even be worth a streaming start in Week 5, depending on your options. Wilson is set to play the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Wilson is rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 8 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
9. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
11. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
12. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams
13. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
15. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
16. Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
17. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
19. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
20. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Deep Sleeper: Damien Williams, RB, Chicago Bears
Yes, Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams cracked our top 20 for Week 5. Yes, he's still a deep sleeper and a potential waiver-wire steal. Despite this week's high ranking, Williams is rostered in only 12 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues.
This is because, until now, Williams has been the backup in Chicago. However, starter David Montgomery is expected to miss significant time with a knee sprain.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Montgomery is expected to miss four-to-five weeks.
With Montgomery out, Williams becomes the lead back for the Bears. He had 55 rushing yards, 15 receiving yards and a touchdown in spot duty last week and will now get the start against an inconsistent Las Vegas Raiders run defense.
Las Vegas has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
6. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
13. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
14. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
15. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
18. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deep Sleeper: K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn narrowly meets the criteria to be considered a deep sleeper. While he is rostered in 25 percent of ESPN leagues, he is rostered in only 17 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Osborn has the potential to emerge as a reliable high-floor flex option this season. He has already established himself as the No. 3 receiving option in Minnesota's offense. Osborn is tied for third in receptions (17) and ranks third in receiving yards (219).
What really causes Osborn to stand out, though, is his target rate. He has been targeted 24 times so far this season and no fewer than twice in a game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to continue looking toward Osborn moving forward.
This week, Osborn will face an average Detroit Lions defense—one that has allowed the 20th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
9. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
12. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Deep Sleeper: Maxx Williams, TE, Arizona Cardinals
The demand for deep sleepers at tight end is usually low, as solid starters rarely come out of the starting lineup. However, with bye weeks coming in Week 6, now is a great time to start planning ahead by scooping up a player like Maxx Williams.
The Arizona Cardinals tight end is rostered in only 2 percent of Yahoo leagues and 5 percent of ESPN leagues. He also possesses a substantial amount of upside given the potency of the Cardinals offense.
While Williams isn't a huge piece of Arizona's passing attack, he's produced some strong numbers at times. In Week 2, he caught seven passes for 94 yards. In Week 4, he caught five for 66 yards and a touchdown.
This week, Williams will face a San Francisco 49ers team that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Williams isn't the hottest Week 5 play, but there's a lot of future upside here.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Fantasy roster info and points against via FantasyPros.