Fantasy Football Week 5 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Star NFL players make the fantasy football world turn. It's an undeniable truth, and it's why even casual managers tend to avoid autodrafting the early rounds. It's just impossible to win consistently without a Patrick Mahomes or a Davante Adams at the heart of your lineup.

At the same time, though, stars alone won't bring home a fantasy championship. It takes quality productions at all positions in the starting lineup. With only so many early draft choices to go around, this often means banking on sleeper picks in the right lineup.

Here, we'll examine some of the best deep-sleeper picks—players rostered in 20 percent or less of ESPN and/or Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros—who are worth a look in Week 5. We'll also provide a cheat sheet for the top players at each position, based on factors like recent production, potential role and matchup.

All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.