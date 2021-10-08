Every NFL Team's Biggest Early-Season Disappointment

0 of 32

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Things could always go better as teams wade through the initial portion of an NFL campaign.

"That's why I would just tell you honestly it's week-to-week in this league," Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the team's 14-7 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings. "You have to work at it. Sometimes, you're going up against a really good defense and a really good scheme, and you have to improve."

Nothing is perfect. It never will be. The acknowledgment of a slow start shows the organization has an understanding of where it must get better.

Things can certainly change. For example, the Seattle Seahawks fielded a historically bad defense through the first half of last season. The unit finished 22nd in total defense by the end of the year.

The following individuals or specific areas of the team's roster have been a disappointment based on expectations entering the season. They need to be better. Not perfect. Better.