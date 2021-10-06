Best Potential Landing Spots for Jaylon Smith After Surprise Cowboys Release

Best Potential Landing Spots for Jaylon Smith After Surprise Cowboys ReleaseOctober 6, 2021
This past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys acquired multiple linebackers, but Tuesday night, they moved on from their longest-tenured player at the position in Jaylon Smith.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys engaged in trade talks that involved the 26-year-old early this season but couldn't come to terms on a deal, which led the team to part ways with the one-time Pro Bowler.
Per Archer, Smith will remain on the Cowboys' books for $7.2 million, but the club saves $9.2 million for the release of a player whose "movement and coverage ability seemed to drop."
NFL Network's Jane Slater confirmed the trade buzz around Smith and added that the Cowboys feel comfortable with their linebacker group, which includes Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and rookie fourth-rounder Jabril Cox.
In his final collegiate game at Notre Dame, Smith suffered a serious knee injury, but save for his missed rookie season while recovering from the setback, he suited up for every contest with the Cowboys since they drafted him in 2016. He has recorded at least 121 tackles in each of the last three campaigns. With the ability to play inside and outside off-ball linebacker positions, he should have a solid market.
We'll take a look at four destinations that would make an ideal fit for him and his new team.
Carolina Panthers
Going into Week 5, the Carolina Panthers have a thin linebacker group.
According to The Athletic's Joe Person, the Panthers expect Shaq Thompson to "miss some time" because of a foot injury. As a key cog in Carolina's second-ranked defense, he leads the team in tackles (25) and has two pass breakups, a sack and an interception.
Carolina has to patch up the second level of its defense while Thompson recovers. Remember, the Panthers traded linebacker Denzel Perryman to the Las Vegas Raiders in August, so their defense needs a starting-caliber player at the position.
For now, they will likely rely heavily on Jermaine Carter Jr., who's started 17 contests through four seasons. The club also elevated linebacker Kamal Martin from the practice squad for depth.
Despite questions about Jaylon Smith's movement and coverage ability, he would see plenty of snaps as an upgrade over Carter, Martin, Julian Stanford and Clay Johnston at the middle and strong-side linebacker (Sam) spots.
Indianapolis Colts
Jaylon Smith's fit with the Indianapolis Colts makes sense when you connect the dots between him and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
When the Cowboys selected Smith in the second round of the 2016 draft, Eberflus served as the team's linebackers coach and passing game coordinator. They worked together through 2017, after which Josh McDaniels picked Eberflus as his defensive coordinator and then reneged on an agreement to become the Colts head coach.
Though McDaniels kept his offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis retained Eberflus, and he's fielded a top-10 scoring defense twice in his first three years with the team.
He has a proven system and familiarity with Smith, which may be enough to draw the linebacker's interest. Smith could take on a rotational role on the strong side in place of fourth-year pro Zaire Franklin.
The Colts don't have a glaring need at linebacker, but Smith could bolster their 15th-ranked run defense under a play-caller who knows his skill set.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has to plug holes in a defense that's allowed the second-most yards and points through four weeks. Furthermore, the unit gives up a league-worst 5.4 yards per rush attempt.
While rookie second-rounder Nick Bolton goes through his ups and downs, the Chiefs should look to add depth at linebacker, especially with Willie Gay yet to make his season debut because of turf toe. Kansas City designated him to return from injured reserve Tuesday.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could rotate Anthony Hitchens, Bolton and Jaylon Smith at linebacker. The former Cowboy would likely eat into Ben Niemann's snaps, which would give the Chiefs a little more athleticism in the middle of the field.
As Gay works his way back into the rotation, the Chiefs should push every reasonable button to fix a defense that's surrendered at least 30 points in each of the last three games. As for Smith, he would land with a perennial contender in the AFC.
Washington Football Team
Jaylon Smith could stay in the NFC East and find a home with the Washington Football Team, where he has a chance to play a significant number of snaps right away.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington is concerned that linebacker Jon Bostic may have suffered a "serious" pectoral injury.
Bostic isn't just a key starter for Washington's defense, he's also a team captain. To make matters even shakier at linebacker, rookie first-rounder Jamin Davis hasn't found his way. The Kentucky product has only started in one contest and has played less than 57 percent of the defensive snaps in every game.
Davis may not be ready to assume an expanded workload for a defense that's struggled through four weeks, giving up the third-most points and fourth-most yards.
Washington can plug Smith into the defense alongside linebacker Cole Holcomb while Davis works toward a bigger role. The fifth-year veteran could also fill a leadership void that the team will miss with Bostic on the sideline.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.