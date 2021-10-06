Best Potential Landing Spots for Jaylon Smith After Surprise Cowboys Release

0 of 4

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

This past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys acquired multiple linebackers, but Tuesday night, they moved on from their longest-tenured player at the position in Jaylon Smith.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys engaged in trade talks that involved the 26-year-old early this season but couldn't come to terms on a deal, which led the team to part ways with the one-time Pro Bowler.

Per Archer, Smith will remain on the Cowboys' books for $7.2 million, but the club saves $9.2 million for the release of a player whose "movement and coverage ability seemed to drop."

NFL Network's Jane Slater confirmed the trade buzz around Smith and added that the Cowboys feel comfortable with their linebacker group, which includes Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and rookie fourth-rounder Jabril Cox.

In his final collegiate game at Notre Dame, Smith suffered a serious knee injury, but save for his missed rookie season while recovering from the setback, he suited up for every contest with the Cowboys since they drafted him in 2016. He has recorded at least 121 tackles in each of the last three campaigns. With the ability to play inside and outside off-ball linebacker positions, he should have a solid market.

We'll take a look at four destinations that would make an ideal fit for him and his new team.