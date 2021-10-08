Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Al Bello/Getty Images

When can you trust rookie quarterbacks to translate their upside into solid fantasy football production? That answer varies based on their supporting cast and matchup.

In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, two rookie signal-callers have golden opportunities to shine.

One of them will face a pass defense that's put up little resistance this season. The other could make his first NFL start and offers upside because of his dual-threat ability. Both could finish among the top 10 in fantasy scoring at the position this week.

If you aren't interested in a long shot at quarterback, consider a pair of veteran AFC East wideouts who face two of the league's worst pass defenses.

In a list that includes rookie quarterbacks and veteran receivers, we'll highlight eight sleeper options across all offensive positions who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.