October 8, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 5: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
When can you trust rookie quarterbacks to translate their upside into solid fantasy football production? That answer varies based on their supporting cast and matchup.
In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, two rookie signal-callers have golden opportunities to shine.
One of them will face a pass defense that's put up little resistance this season. The other could make his first NFL start and offers upside because of his dual-threat ability. Both could finish among the top 10 in fantasy scoring at the position this week.
If you aren't interested in a long shot at quarterback, consider a pair of veteran AFC East wideouts who face two of the league's worst pass defenses.
In a list that includes rookie quarterbacks and veteran receivers, we'll highlight eight sleeper options across all offensive positions who are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
QB Trey Lance at Arizona Cardinals (40 Percent Rostered)
Managers should monitor San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's status before they fully commit to Trey Lance, but the rookie is an intriguing speculative pickup.
Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Lance started in the second half in place of Garoppolo, who suffered a calf injury. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the latter "has a chance" to play Sunday.
With Garoppolo's status still unclear, pick up Lance in case he has to make his first start this week. The rookie signal-caller threw for 157 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards against the Seahawks. He finished 14th in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks for Week 4 despite playing only one half.
Because of Lance's ability to use his legs, he has boom potential as a starter. With a full week of first-team reps at practice, the North Dakota State product could have a solid passing performance as well.
If you need a high-end streamer, plug Lance into your starting lineup.
QB Zach Wilson vs. Atlanta Falcons in London (9 Percent Rostered)
Zach Wilson leads the league in interceptions (eight), but he doesn't appear fazed by turnovers. That bodes well for his fantasy outlook in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons' porous pass defense.
The Falcons have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air, field the 21st-ranked pass defense and allow the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. That makes them a favorable matchup for a passer who isn't afraid to sling the ball downfield.
Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Wilson had his best performance yet, throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He's averaging 11.7 yards per completion on the season, which is tied for 13th leaguewide with Taylor Heinicke.
In Washington's game against Atlanta last week, Heinicke threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson has an opportunity to build on his solid Week 4 outing and deliver gaudy fantasy numbers in a soft matchup. If you're looking for a quarterback who could potentially throw for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns, he's someone to target this week.
RB Samaje Perine vs. Green Bay Packers (32 Percent Rostered)
We may have to wait until game day for clarity on the Cincinnati Bengals' running back situation.
Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which forced him to the sideline late in the game. He tried to loosen up but didn't return to action.
Head coach Zac Taylor views Mixon as "day-to-day." The fifth-year running back could miss practice time and still suit up for Sunday's contest with the Green Bay Packers.
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will split touches if Mixon sits out, but the former has more experience with the size (5'11", 240 lbs) to handle short-yardage and goal-line touches. The latter has yet to record a carry in the regular season.
The Packers have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, which ranks 17th leaguewide. The Bengals should have a chance to move the ball on the ground if they challenge Green Bay up front.
As a fifth-year veteran and known commodity, Perine has more upside than Evans in a decent matchup if Mixon is either sidelined or can't handle a full workload.
WR Jamison Crowder vs. Atlanta Falcons in London (36 Percent Rostered)
Here's an alert for a sleeper stack. If you're scraping the bottom of the free-agent pool, consider starting New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and wideout Jamison Crowder this week.
Crowder made his season debut in Week 4 and established an immediate connection with Wilson, hauling in seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He led Gang Green with nine targets.
As rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore recovers from a concussion and tries to find his groove within the Jets' passing attack (he has only eight receptions for 66 yards on the season), Crowder may continue to command a sizable target share. He's a reliable veteran wideout who's led the club in catches and receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.
Crowder has a mouth-watering matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, who allow the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. If he finishes first or second on the team in targets, the seventh-year veteran should have a solid fantasy outing.
WR DeVante Parker at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (41 Percent Rostered)
The Miami Dolphins offense has given fantasy managers nightmares through four weeks, accumulating the second-fewest points and yards leaguewide. However, wideout DeVante Parker has established some consistency with both Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett under center.
Parker has been targeted at least seven times in every game this season. He's also caught for or more passes in every game so far.
Last week, Parker hauled in his first touchdown pass of the season. He could reach paydirt again this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' leaky pass defense, which has allowed the most yards and 11 scores this season. The defending Super Bowl champions have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to wideouts.
The Dolphins placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve with a broken finger Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. As a result, Parker may see more targets, rack up a ton of yards and score in a favorable matchup.
WR Marquez Callaway at Washington Football Team (32 Percent Rostered)
The New Orleans Saints have attempted the fewest passes of any team this season, and Marquez Callaway has seen only 13 targets. However, the big-play receiver could take advantage of the Washington Football Team's fantasy-friendly pass defense that's allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wideouts.
After a forgettable two-game stretch to open the season (three catches for 22 yards), Callaway has provided a spark for the Saints' aerial attack over the last two weeks.
In Week 3, Callaway caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. He followed up with two receptions for 74 yards against the New York Giants this past Sunday.
More importantly, the second-year wideout and quarterback Jameis Winston seemed to re-establish their deep-ball connection, which they initially forged during the preseason.
On Sunday, Winston and Callaway could feast on Washington's defense, which has surrendered the fourth-most passing yards and 10 touchdowns through the air this season. Don't be surprised if the Saints' tandem hook up for a few chunk plays.
TE Hunter Henry at Houston Texans (42 Percent Rostered)
The New England Patriots make good use of their top two tight ends. According to Sharp Football Stats, the club employs 12 personnel on 25 percent of its offensive plays.
Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith have played more than half of New England's offensive snaps at 73.2 and 53.6 percent, respectively, but the latter has slightly more targets (21 to 18).
Over the past two weeks, Henry has garnered more fantasy relevance, hauling in nine passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Smith has only four catches for 18 yards and a score in that stretch.
Henry could have a breakout game against the Houston Texans, who are tied with the Baltimore Ravens in allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Henry had 55-plus receptions in each of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Based on his resume, he's more likely than Smith to emerge as a consistent contributor in the Patriots' aerial attack.
Sunday's matchup against the Texans could put him on the fantasy radar as the Patriots' clear-cut primary pass-catching option at tight end.
TE Cameron Brate vs. Miami Dolphins (17 Percent Rostered)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski could miss consecutive games with rib and lung injuries, which creates opportunities for Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.
In Gronkowski's absence, Brate had an expanded role in the passing game Sunday against the New England Patriots. Though Brate recorded only two receptions for 29 yards, Tom Brady targeted him six times. Meanwhile, Howard finished with only one target.
Howard missed 12 games last season because of a torn Achilles, so he's probably behind Brate in his terms of his on-field rapport with Brady.
Brate will have a solid matchup against the Miami Dolphins defense, which is tied for eighth in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. In a pass-heavy offense that ranks first in attempts, he's worth a spot start at tight end or as a flex.
