October 5, 2021
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options
We're four weeks into the 2021 NFL season, so you're starting to get a much better feel for how your fantasy football team is performing.
Maybe you're 4-0, rolling and don't need any advice; or you could be 0-4, struggling and in need of some tips.
No matter what your record is, there are always going to be some tough lineup decisions to make on a weekly basis. And it can never hurt to consider all your options before locking in a full lineup for the week ahead.
Heading into Week 5, here's some early start/sit advice to help with several of those lineup decisions.
Sit 'Em: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield has not been a strong fantasy quarterback this season, as he's passed for only 935 yards and two touchdowns through four games.
There are some talented players on Cleveland's offense (particularly in the backfield), but that isn't leading to big numbers for the quarterback.
In Week 5, the Browns are on the road for the second straight week as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. And it's another matchup that is likely going to lead to a subpar showing from the 26-year-old, because the Chargers rank fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (192.5).
At some point, Mayfield may start to put up better numbers, especially when Cleveland plays some weaker opponents. But for now, he shouldn't be started in any fantasy leagues. Wait for him to prove himself this year before even considering inserting him into a lineup.
Start 'Em: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Last week, Cordarrelle Patterson was a top waiver-wire target. Managers who had the confidence to start him in their Week 4 lineups were immediately rewarded, because the Atlanta Falcons running back exceeded even the greatest of expectations in the loss to Washington.
The 30-year-old scored three touchdowns and did a bit of everything, as he rushed for 34 yards on six carries and had five catches for 82 yards. Although he lines up in the backfield sometimes, he's also at wide receiver at others, which is how he has 18 receptions for 235 yards this season.
Coming off that huge showing, Patterson needs to be in fantasy lineups in Week 5 when the Falcons take on the New York Jets in London.
Both teams have only one win and could put up plenty of points, and the four-time All-Pro should continue to fill numerous roles in Atlanta's offense.
Start 'Em: Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team
Curtis Samuel didn't put up huge numbers in his Washington debut Sunday, but that wasn't much of a surprise. It was known he would be on a snap limit, which is part of the reason he had only four catches for 19 yards in the victory in Atlanta.
However, the 25-year-old was targeted frequently when he was on the field, and Washington ran some plays in which the wide receiver moved in motion and came through the backfield. He didn't have any rushing attempts, but he was used in numerous ways back in his days with the Carolina Panthers.
Washington may need to get creative in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, and Samuel should continue to play more now that he's healthy.
The Ohio State product is a sleeper play at this point with high risk, but as he's proved in the past, he can put up impressive numbers once he gets going. Maybe that happens Sunday.
Sit 'Em: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
Noah Fant scored his second touchdown of the season in Denver's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, it may be a bit more challenging for the tight end to get into the end zone again this week, which is why it may be better to find another starting option in fantasy.
The Broncos are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday. Although the Steelers are off to a 1-3 start, they've done a good job shutting down opposing TEs, having allowed only one touchdown to one this season. Pittsburgh's 9.7 fantasy points allowed per game to tight ends ranks among the top half of the NFL, per NFL.com.
So while Fant is typically among the better tight ends to start in fantasy lineups, this may be a week to leave him on the bench and find somebody else. But that's only if there's a worthwhile starting option on the waiver wire in your league and you have the roster space to add one.