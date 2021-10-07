Every NFL Team's Unsung Hero of the 2021 Season so Far

0 of 32

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The National Football League can be an enigma at times. It's unquestionably a star-driven league in which big-name players pack stadiums, drive merchandise sales and add a little humor to insurance ads. At the same time, football is the ultimate team sport, and stars alone won't bring home championships.

Here, we're going to focus on the under-the-radar players who have been the most valuable through the first four weeks of 2021. While quarterbacks, Pro Bowlers and recent first-round draft picks regularly gain media attention, it's time for these unsung heroes to get their due.

The players on this list are largely unknown outside of their respective fanbases (or, in some cases, fantasy football circles). However, they've put in terrific work over the first month of the season. Factors like statistical production, role and relevant standout moments were considered here. Former Pro Bowlers, former All-Pros, rookie first- and second-round picks and quarterbacks were not considered.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.