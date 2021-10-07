Every NFL Team's Unsung Hero of the 2021 Season so FarOctober 7, 2021
Every NFL Team's Unsung Hero of the 2021 Season so Far
The National Football League can be an enigma at times. It's unquestionably a star-driven league in which big-name players pack stadiums, drive merchandise sales and add a little humor to insurance ads. At the same time, football is the ultimate team sport, and stars alone won't bring home championships.
Here, we're going to focus on the under-the-radar players who have been the most valuable through the first four weeks of 2021. While quarterbacks, Pro Bowlers and recent first-round draft picks regularly gain media attention, it's time for these unsung heroes to get their due.
The players on this list are largely unknown outside of their respective fanbases (or, in some cases, fantasy football circles). However, they've put in terrific work over the first month of the season. Factors like statistical production, role and relevant standout moments were considered here. Former Pro Bowlers, former All-Pros, rookie first- and second-round picks and quarterbacks were not considered.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Arizona Cardinals: RB Chase Edmonds
Unless you're a diehard Arizona Cardinals fan or a serious fantasy enthusiast, you may not be familiar with running back Chase Edmonds. A fourth-round pick out of Fordham in 2018, Edmonds spent his first three seasons backing up the likes of David Johnson and Kenyan Drake in Arizona.
While Edmonds is still part of a committee backfield—this time with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner—he has emerged as the top option. Edmonds leads Arizona with 255 rushing yards and also leads the team with 20 receptions.
In Arizona's big Week 4 win against the rival Los Angeles Rams, Edmonds was nothing short of special. He racked up 120 rushing yards on just 10 carries and caught four passes for another 19 yards. His efforts helped the Cardinals stake their claim as the team to beat in the NFC West.
If he can continue his hot start, Edmonds could easily go from career backup to Pro Bowl representative this season. He's on pace for 1,679 scrimmage yards.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Isaiah Oliver
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver had his Week 4 outing cut short by a serious-looking knee injury that may cost him significant time. Oliver was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss three weeks at a minimum. According to ESPN, though, sources indicate that Oliver is done for the year.
It's unfortunate both because injuries always are and because Oliver was thriving in his new role as a slot corner.
A second-round pick out of Colorado in 2018, Oliver began the switch from perimeter corner to the nickel last season. When Dean Pees was hired as defensive coordinator in the offseason, he viewed Oliver as an ideal fit inside.
"I didn't have to change the system just because I have a different guy inside that can't do those things," Pees said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. "I thought he could do those things."
Oliver has been arguably Atlanta's best defender over the first month of the season. He has logged 11 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble and has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 86.5.
We may not see Oliver again in 2021, but the Falcons saw plenty to like in the opening month.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Ty'Son Williams
Again, we're examining a player who is probably familiar only to Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy diehards. Running back Ty'Son Williams, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young, was anything but a star before Week 1 of this year.
Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad, was thrust into a starting role due to injuries. Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before Week 1.
While Williams has split time with veterans Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray—and quarterback Lamar Jackson is Baltimore's leading rusher—he has started three games and provided Baltimore with an explosive backfield option. Thus far, he has rushed for 164 yards and 6.1 yards per carry while catching five passes for 45 yards.
Williams had a huge hand in the Ravens beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, rushing for 77 yards and catching two passes for 16.
Curiously, Williams was a healthy scratch in Week 4, as the Ravens decided to give Le'Veon Bell a crack at the rotation. There's a chance that we may not see Williams play a prominent part again this season, but his role in Baltimore's 3-1 start should not go unacknowledged.
Buffalo Bills: Edge A.J. Epenesa
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher A.J. Epenesa was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft but failed to make a significant impact as a rookie. The former Iowa standout finished his inaugural campaign with only one sack and 14 tackles.
Buffalo went back to the proverbial well at pass-rusher this offseason, using a first-round pick on Gregory Rousseau and a second-round pick on Boogie Basham. With those two on the roster and Epenesa not registering a sack this season, the second-year man's contributions are easy for casual observers to overlook.
However, Epenesa has been a force off the edge, consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Though he has zero sacks and just two tackles on the season, he has produced eight quarterback pressures and four quarterback hits.
The Bills defense has now pitched back-to-back shutouts, and Epenesa is helping to make life miserable for opposing signal-callers—even though his name hasn't regularly popped up in the box score.
Carolina Panthers: CB Donte Jackson
The Carolina Panthers finally fell in Week 4, but their 3-1 start to the season is nevertheless impressive. So too is the Carolina defense, which ranks third in both yards and points allowed.
While Carolina's defense is headlined by first-round picks Haason Reddick, Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson and Brian Burns, 2018 second-round pick Donte Jackson has emerged as one of the unit's most reliable players.
Jackson, a former LSU standout, has quietly emerged as one of the league's best corners over the past year. He finished 2020 with an opposing passer rating of only 79.2, and he's off to another strong start this season.
Through four weeks, Jackson has played 98 percent of the defensive snaps and has logged 17 tackles, two passes defended and an opposing passer rating of 87.5 in coverage. Despite locking up with top receivers on the perimeter, Jackson has surrendered just 132 yards and a touchdown this season.
Chicago Bears: RB Damien Williams
Fans can be forgiven for forgetting about running back Damien Harris. Though he was the Chiefs' leading rusher in 2019 and a Super Bowl hero that same season, he opted out of the 2020 campaign and has spent the first month of 2021 as a backup for the Chicago Bears.
However, Williams played a huge role in helping Chicago notch a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. With starter David Montgomery suffering a knee injury, Williams took over and racked up 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on eight carries and two receptions.
The win over Detroit helped erase the taste of Week 3's miserable blowout loss and may have helped prevent Chicago's season from spiraling out of control. Williams produced more offensive yards in Week 4 than the entire Chicago offense had the previous week—when Williams, coincidentally, played just seven snaps.
With Montgomery expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Williams is unlikely to remain an unsung hero for long. He should be the centerpiece of Chicago's ground game for the near future.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE C.J. Uzomah
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't really get an opportunity to build chemistry with tight end C.J. Uzomah as a rookie in 2020. Uzomah was an early favorite of Burrow (eight receptions) but suffered a torn Achilles just two games into the season.
Now, though, Burrow and Uzomah are building a solid connection—one that directly led to Cincinnati's Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Uzomah scored two second-half touchdowns during Cincinnati's comeback win and had a 25-yard catch-and-run with roughly a minute remaining that set up the game-winning field goal. That marked the second time this season that Burrow looked to Uzomah with the game on the line.
In Week 1, with less than a minute remaining in overtime, Burrow found Uzomah for a 32-yard connection that set up Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal.
Uzomah, a 2015 fifth-round pick out of Auburn, is often overshadowed by Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon in the Bengals offense. However, he's been the quiet hero of Cincinnati's season thus far.
Cleveland Browns: RB Demetric Felton
Cleveland Browns fans may be quite familiar with running back Demetric Felton. The rest of the NFL world? Not so much.
A rookie sixth-round pick out of UCLA, Felton's mere presence on the Browns roster is surprising. Cleveland features perhaps the league's best running back duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns also have a backup in D'Ernest Johnson who has averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a pro.
However, Felton made the 53-man roster and has quickly become a do-it-all player for the Browns. He's emerged as the team's No. 3 back and has hauled in six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned a league-high 16 punts and three kickoffs.
Felton ranks seventh in the NFL with a punt return average of 9.6 yards.
Though Felton has only scored once, his receiving touchdown came at a pivotal point in the season. His 33-yard catch-and-run broke a 14-14 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 2 and helped Cleveland notch its first victory of the season.
The Browns have since rattled off three consecutive wins and appear to have uncovered one of the gems of the draft in Felton.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Osa Odighizuwa
Given the large national profile of the Dallas Cowboys, it's hard to consider any top player an "unsung" hero in 2021. However, that's precisely what rookie defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has been through the first month of the season.
A third-round pick out of UCLA, Odighizuwa has been overshadowed by rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons. While Parsons is an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Odighizuwa's contributions have largely flown under the radar.
He has played 58 percent of the defensive snaps and has already compiled 10 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and seven quarterback pressures.
Dallas' defense, which ranked 28th in points allowed last season, has turned around under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. It's an aggressive unit that has 10 takeaways with at least two in each game. Though not a shutdown unit (26th in yards allowed), Dallas ranks 16th in points surrendered.
Odighizuwa has been an underappreciated driving force behind the turnaround.
Denver Broncos: WR Tim Patrick
The Denver Broncos suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4. However, Broncos fans should still be happy with the team's 3-1 start and with the development of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Panthers, was on fire before suffering a concussion in Week 4. He has thrown for 892 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ranks seventh in the NFL in passer rating (110.6) among qualifying quarterbacks.
Some fans will be quick to point out that Bridgewater has benefited from a supporting cast that features 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy (though he has played just one game), 2020 second-round pick KJ Hamler (played three games before suffering season-ending ACL tear), 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant and 2018 second-round pick Courtland Sutton. However, it should be noted that one of Bridgewater's top targets is also one of Denver's most hidden gems.
An undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2017, wideout Tim Patrick has emerged as a go-to receiver in Denver's offense. He was solid in 2020, finishing with 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He's off to an even better start this year.
Patrick ranks second on the team with 213 receiving yards, third in receptions with 15 and tied for first with two receiving scores.
Detroit Lions: CB Amani Oruwariye
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye has really been the Lions' unsung hero since last season. Though he was largely overshadowed by rookie third overall pick Jeff Okudah in 2020, it was Oruwariye who emerged as arguably Detroit's best defender.
Oruwariye finished the 2020 season with 53 tackles, seven passes defended, an interception and an opposing passer rating of 99.2. He was just about the only bright spot on a unit that ranked 30th against the pass, 32nd in total defense and 32nd in points allowed.
A month into 2021, Oruwariye is once again the highlight of a struggling Lions defense—one ranked 21st overall and 29th in points allowed. Oruwariye has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps and has compiled 11 tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 93.1.
While the winless Lions don't have a ton to feel great about four games into the season, they have a solid building block in Oruwariye. The 2019 fifth-round pick out of Penn State should be a defensive building block for the foreseeable future.
Green Bay Packers: OT Yosh Nijman
Yosh Nijman was not the Green Bay Packers' first choice at left tackle this season, or even their second. With longtime starter David Bakhtiari opening the season on the physically unable to perform list (ACL), Green Bay went with Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins in his stead.
Jenkins suffered an ankle injury two weeks in, which forced Green Bay to lean on Nijman. The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech responded to the challenge beautifully, not only helping the Packers survive the San Francisco 49ers and Steelers but to thrive against them. He played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Weeks 3 and 4 while providing nearly flawless pass protection.
According to Pro Football Focus, Nijman was responsible for just two penalties and no sacks allowed.
Houston Texans: S Justin Reid
The term "hero" doesn't quite seem to mesh with the 1-3 Texans. Houston has only beaten the winless Jaguars and has been offensively inept since losing quarterback Tyrod Taylor midway through Week 2. However, the Texans defense has played hard despite lacking support on the other side of the ball.
While Houston ranks 28th in points allowed, it has notched six takeaways after logging nine all last season.
Safety Justin Reid has been particularly impressive, despite missing part of Week 2 and all of Week 3 with a knee sprain. He had an interception and four tackles in the Week 1 win over Jacksonville. He had another pick and a forced fumble in Week 2 against the Browns. Reid returned in Week 4 with a six-tackle performance in a shutout loss against Buffalo.
In all, Reid has played 63 percent of the defensive snaps and has logged 14 tackles, two passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. The 2018 third-round pick out of Stanford has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 81.8 in coverage, the lowest of his career.
Indianapolis Colts: LB Bobby Okereke
While the Indianapolis Colts didn't notch their first victory until Week 4, they've managed to hang around in games with a defense that ranks eighth in yards allowed and 16th in points allowed.
Third-year linebacker Bobby Okereke has played a big role in the success Indy has had defensively. A third-round pick out of Stanford in 2019, Okereke saw only sporadic playing time during his first two years. As a rookie, he played 46 percent of the defensive snaps. That number rose to 66 percent in 2020.
This season, though, Okereke has not come off the field on defense. He has played 100 percent of the snaps and amassed 28 tackles, a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.
While Okereke is always going to be overshadowed by three-time Pro Bowler Darius Leonard, he's emerging as a reliable middle linebacker at the heart of Indianapolis' defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Andrew Wingard
It's admittedly a little difficult to find a hero on the winless Jaguars' roster. The offense has been out of sorts for most of the season, while the Jacksonville defense has been no better.
Jacksonville ranks 26th in scoring and 27th in points allowed.
However, safety Andrew Wingard has quietly been playing at a Pro Bowl level—though he's not likely to earn Pro Bowl recognition on a team that might win a handful of games this season.
Wingard was actually solid last season, racking up 50 tackles, two interceptions and allowing an opposing passer rating of 70.1 while playing 41 percent of the defensive snaps. The 2019 undrafted free agent has been even better this season while playing a more prominent role.
Through four weeks, Wingard has played 85 percent of the snaps while registering 28 tackles, a sack, an interception and an opposing passer rating of just 42.2.
There aren't many players on Jacksonville's roster who should be considered long-term building blocks. Rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is one of them. Wingard is another.
Kansas City Chiefs: RG Trey Smith
The rebuilding of the offensive line was the story of the Chiefs' offseason. Kansas City signed left guard Joe Thuney, traded for left tackle Orlando Brown and drafted center Creed Humphrey in the second round.
While these three have had notable places in the spotlight, rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smith has quietly been one of the team's best offensive contributors.
The 22-year-old Tennessee product earned the right tackle job coming out of camp and has been nothing but solid since. He has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps and has helped keep Patrick Mahomes (mostly) clean from the interior.
Smith has been responsible for only one sack and zero penalties through 262 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Bryan Edwards
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their first game of the season Monday, losing 28-14 to the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. However, the Raiders got off to a hot 3-0 start, and two big storylines emerged: Quarterback Derek Carr was playing like a legitimate MVP candidate, while wideout Henry Ruggs III was finally looking like the game-breaking receiver he was drafted to be.
Ruggs, the first receiver selected in 2020, finished his rookie campaign with just 26 receptions, 452 yards and two touchdowns. Through the first month, he has already caught 14 passes for 297 yards and a score. Carr still leads the NFL with 1,399 passing yards.
Lost in the Carr and Ruggs hype is the fact that 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards is also coming into his own. The former South Carolina star has caught 11 passes for 214 yards. He also played a pivotal role in the Week 1 win over Baltimore.
With just 21 seconds remaining in regulation, Edwards took a pass 18 yards to the Ravens' 37-yard line, which set up Daniel Carlson with the game-tying field goal. Edwards had two catches for 38 yards on the drive, and Las Vegas went on to win in overtime.
The 22-year-old wide receiver, who had just 193 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, has emerged as a quality complement to Ruggs, tight end Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. If not for Edwards' late-game heroics in Week 1, the Raiders would be sitting at 2-2 instead of 3-1.
Los Angeles Chargers: LG Matt Feiler
With Monday's win over Las Vegas, the Chargers took possession of first place in the AFC West. Los Angeles looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender thanks in no small part to the play of second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert, in turn, has benefited from a rebuilt offensive line that features four new starters. While players like 2020 All-Pro center Corey Linsley and rookie first-round pick Rashawn Slater may be familiar to casual fans, left guard Matt Feiler probably isn't.
An undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg in 2014, Feiler spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh. He started 40 games for the Steelers during that span but never emerged as a Pro Bowl talent.
He has been performing like a Pro Bowler early in 2021, though. Through four games, he has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps. He has helped running back Austin Ekeler on the ground while mostly playing free of mental errors.
Though Feiler has allowed three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, he's been responsible for only one penalty.
Los Angeles Rams: CB Darious Williams
The Los Angeles Rams have some big names on their defense, most notably perennial Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. However, these are not the only L.A. defenders worthy of recognition.
Cornerback Darious Williams has never been to a Pro Bowl but has been a Pro Bowl-caliber defender for the Rams. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of UAB was named one of the NFL's most underrated players by Pro Football Focus heading into the regular season.
"Williams shined on a small sample in 2019 before etching out a starting role in Brandon Staley's defense a year later," Anthony Treash of PFF wrote. "He finished 2020 with the fourth-best PFF grade among all cornerbacks, including the postseason, racking up 16 combined interceptions and pass breakups in the process."
While Staley left for the Chargers in the offseason, Williams' strong play has quietly continued. He has already amassed 25 tackles and two passes defended while allowing an opposing passer rating of just 90.7.
Miami Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin
The Miami Dolphins don't have a ton to feel good about four games into the 2021 season. After winning 10 contests and narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago, they sit at 1-3. "Franchise" quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has either been ineffective or injured, and the defense, which ranked sixth in points allowed in 2020, now ranks 25th.
Miami is lucky to even have one victory. If not for a late fumble by New England Patriots back Damien Harris in Week 1, the team would be winless.
There is one silver lining, though, as the Dolphins may have uncovered a long-term answer at running back. Myles Gaskin, a 2019 seventh-round pick, has emerged as the best option in a committee that includes Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed.
Gaskin has averaged a solid 4.9 yards per carry and caught 12 of 16 targets for 57 yards. While he hasn't earned a workhorse role, he has flexed the sort of dual-threat ability that could eventually earn him one.
The 24-year-old saw only 12 snaps and two carries during the Week 4 loss to Indianapolis. That's questionable decision by the Dolphins staff, as Gaskin had a big role (49 rushing yards on nine carries, five receptions) in Miami's only victory. In fact, aside from rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Gaskin has been the only bright spot on this offense.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison
The Minnesota Vikings have only won one game this season but have been competitive in every loss. They dropped a Week 1 overtime game to the Bengals, lost by one point to the Cardinals in Week 2 and came up short by only a touchdown to the Browns in Week 4.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook have helped keep the Vikings in games. However, it was not either of these players who took over in the Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
While Cousins was terrific (323 passing yards, three touchdowns), it was backup running back Alexander Mattison who gashed the Seattle defense. The 2019 third-round pick started in place of an injured Cook (ankle) and finished strong.
Mattison rushed for 112 yards and 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 59 yards. He played a pivotal role in helping turn a 21-17 halftime lead into a 30-17 victory. Without Mattison, Minnesota might be staring at a blank in the win column.
New England Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers
Plenty of storylines have surrounded the New England Patriots early in 2021—an offseason spending spree, Cam Newton's release, Mac Jones' ascension and Tom Brady's return to Foxborough, to name a few. Naturally, Jakobi Meyer's emergence as New England's new No. 1 receiver has been overshadowed.
However, he has indeed emerged as a legitimate top option. An undrafted free agent out of N.C. State in 2019, Meyers was well on his way last season. He led New England with 59 receptions and 729 yards despite playing with the often inconsistent Newton at quarterback.
Meyers is on pace to top the coveted 1,000-yard mark in 2021. He's developing chemistry with Jones and has hauled in 27 passes for 249 yards, though he has yet to score a touchdown as a pro.
If Meyers and Jones continue to click, the former should be in store for a noteworthy campaign. While his numbers are already solid, they could be even better, as Meyers has averaged of 10 targets per game thus far. If he raises his 65.9 percent catch rate, he could explode.
New Orleans Saints: WR Marquez Callaway
With wideout Michael Thomas on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, the New Orleans Saints desperately needed someone to emerge as a top target for new starting quarterback Jameis Winston.
Preseason darling Marquez Callaway has done a solid job of filling the role over the last couple of weeks.
Though he got off to a slow start—with three catches and 22 yards in the first two weeks—he has shone over his last two games. In Week 3, he caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. In Week 4, he caught two passes for 74 yards.
An undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2020, Callaway is finally finding his role in the Saints offense. He has started three of four games and has played 75 percent of the offensive snaps.
It is worth noting that fellow wideout Deonte Harris leads the Saints in receptions (11) and receiving yards (164), but Callaway is quickly closing the gap. And Harris, as a 2019 first-team All-Pro returner, does not qualify for this list.
New York Giants: DT Austin Johnson
While the New York Giants defense has not been elite this season, it has been solid and improving. The unit has registered a takeaway in every game and has allowed an average of only 19 points over the last two weeks.
With first-round picks Leonard Williams (2015), Dexter Lawrence (2019), Adoree' Jackson (2017) and Jabrill Peppers (2017), the defense should be productive. However, one of the best early contributors is a player few might recognize.
Defensive tackle Austin Johnson was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Through the first five years of his career, he made only 13 starts and produced 3.5 sacks. However, he earned a starting role heading into the regular season and has rewarded the Giants for the opportunity.
The 27-year-old has played a career-high 54 percent of the defensive snaps. He has already registered two sacks to go with 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and three quarterback pressures. While Johnson is not one of the most recognizable players on the New York defense, he's been a silent star.
New York Jets: CB Michael Carter II
The New York Jets drafted two players named Michael Carter. One, a fourth-round running back out of North Carolina, may be familiar to fantasy managers. The other, cornerback Michael Carter II, is probably only familiar to Jets fans.
However, the fifth-round pick is the one who has been a surprising standout. Carter has made only one start, but he has played 66 percent of snaps and performed well.
The Duke product has tallied 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. He has allowed an opposing passer rating of 80.7 on 16 targets.
While the Jets have won just one game, their defense is beginning to come together under head coach Robert Saleh. On Sunday, New York held Tennessee to 24 points and forced a 49-yard field-goal try in overtime that Randy Bullock missed wide left.
The Jets, who rank 13th in yards allowed, could have a strong defense by season's end. Carter is going to be a big piece of the equation.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Javon Hargrave
Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave spent four years with the Steelers before joining the cross-state Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. A third-round draft choice out of South Carolina State in 2016, Hargrave has been a solid defender but never a Pro Bowler.
That could change in 2021, as Hargrave has been on a tear. He has played 64 percent of snaps and racked up five sacks, 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, one force fumble and nine quarterback pressures.
Only All-Pro Myles Garrett has more sacks than Hargrave.
While the Philadelphia defense—which ranks 14th overall and 24th in points allowed—has not been a bright spot, Hargrave has. He is on pace for a career year and could emerge as a surprise Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Pittsburgh Steelers: RT Chukwuma Okorafor
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled to get going, ranking 27th overall and 28th in scoring. However, this is through no fault of right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who has been the best member of a much-criticized line.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked 10 times, and the Steelers rank 30th in yards per rushing attempt. Okorafor, however, has been solid. The 2018 third-round pick played 100 percent of snaps in Weeks 1 and 2 before exiting in Week 3 with a concussion.
According to Pro Football Focus, Okorafor has yet to allow a sack in 164 snaps.
Okorafor missed Week 4 and was replaced by Joe Haeg, who has allowed one sack in 93 snaps, according to PFF.
Ideally, Pittsburgh will have Okorafor back in the lineup sooner than later, as he's been one of the few bright spots for an otherwise disappointing offense.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Emmanuel Moseley
Injuries have again taken their toll on the 49ers, who stumbled to a 6-10 record in 2020 and are now 2-2. On defense, San Francisco has already lost starting cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn ACL.
With Verrett out, the 49ers have needed someone else to emerge. That has been 2018 undrafted free agent Emmanuel Moseley, who has started each of the past two games and played extremely well.
Moseley has played 100 percent of snaps over the last two weeks and has been targeted 17 times in coverage. He has allowed nine completions for 93 yards and defended four passes, and opponents have a passer rating of just 69.0.
Though he played 28 games and started 17 times over the past two seasons, Moseley certainly isn't a household name. That could change in the coming months, though, as he projects to become San Francisco's No. 1 corner.
Seattle Seahawks: DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. is quietly proving to be one of this year's most underrated free-agent signings. An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2014, Hyder spent time with the Jets, Lions, Cowboys and 49ers before landing with the Seahawks this offseason.
While Hyder has yet to register a sack—he had 8.5 of them for San Francisco last year—he has been a disruptor. He has 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and seven quarterback pressures.
Hyder had two tackles and a quarterback hit in Sunday's win over his former team. He has played 50 percent of snaps and has been one of the few bright spots for a defense that has otherwise underwhelmed.
Seattle ranks dead-last in total defense and 19th in points allowed. Without Hyder playing an integral role, those figures would be even worse.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Giovani Bernard
After racking up 342 receptions over eight years with Cincinnati, running back Giovani Bernard may be familiar to fantasy enthusiasts and Bengals fans alike. However, many casual fans may have missed the fact that he joined the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.
Bernard wasted no time integrating himself into the offense, and he has been a favorite check-down target for quarterback Tom Brady. Bernard had 13 receptions on 15 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown through the first three weeks of the season before missing Week 4 with a knee injury.
Against the Patriots, Bernard's absence was noticeable. Starter Leonard Fournette (three receptions on five targets) was the only Buccaneer to be targeted.
While Bernard's role as a third-down back might not seem significant at first blush, it is. Bernard has played 20 percent of snaps and is tied for fifth on the team in receptions with Antonio Brown.
Tennessee Titans: WR Chester Rogers
Wide receiver Julio Jones was the Tennessee Titans' big offseason addition this year, and the seven-time Pro Bowler has not disappointed. In three games, he has caught 12 passes for 204 yards.
Chester Rogers, on the other hand, was an unheralded addition who has exceeded expectations. A 2016 undrafted free agent who spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis, Rogers has become a valuable piece of the Tennessee offense and special teams.
Rogers has caught 12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He's also returned nine punts and seven kickoffs while playing 53 percent of offensive snaps and 28 percent of special teams snaps.
Most importantly, Rogers has regularly helped the Titans flip field position. He ranks second in the NFL with 13.3 yards per punt return. He amassed 132 return yards during a 33-30 win at the Seahawks and caught a touchdown pass during a 25-16 win over his former team in Week 3.
Rogers is never going to be confused with Jones, but he's played a noteworthy role in each of Tennessee's victories.
Washington Football Team: RB J.D. McKissic
The Washington Football Team's J.D. McKissic remains one of the NFL's most underrated running backs. Though not overly productive (823 career rushing yards), McKissic is special as a pass-catcher. Last season, he caught 80 balls for 589 yards and two touchdowns.
McKissic is off to another hot start with 12 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 56 rushing yards and a rushing and receiving touchdown. He was the hero of Week 4, scoring a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.
With the team trailing 30-28 on 3rd-and-7, Taylor Heinicke found McKissic in the flat. The 2016 undrafted free agent blurred past multiple defenders, racing 30 yards and leaping for the corner of the end zone.
While Antonio Gibson has made a name for himself as Washington's workhorse (59 carries, 253 yards, one touchdown), the unheralded McKissic adds another element to the offense.
