Pretender or Contender: Which NFL Teams Are for Real in 2021?

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have beaten the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a combined 2-10 through Week 4. While no one should fault them for racking up victories against underwhelming teams, their schedule is about to become far more daunting.

In Week 5, they'll welcome the 3-1 Green Bay Packers to Paul Brown Stadium. They also have a Week 7 road date with the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens and a Week 9 home game against the 3-1 Cleveland Browns before their Week 10 bye.

The Bengals have scored only 92 points, which puts them third in the AFC North behind the Ravens (105) and Browns (100). Although their defense has given up only 75 points so far, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson will put them to the test in the next few weeks.

Even if the Bengals make it to their bye week around .500, a brutal end-of-season schedule could derail their playoff hopes. Their final eight games come against the Las Vegas Raiders, Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Browns.

With running back Joe Mixon now week-to-week with an ankle sprain, the dynamic duo of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase will have to carry this Bengals squad through some upcoming potential shootouts.