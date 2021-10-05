Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Trey Lance Can Save QB Needy Teams

Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Trey Lance Can Save QB Needy TeamsOctober 5, 2021
Injuries are continuing to mount as we pass the first quarter of the 2021 NFL season.
Players like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery exited their respective contests Sunday, opening the door for their backups to shine.
If you were one of the unfortunate fantasy managers who lost a key contributor this weekend, don't fret, as there are plenty of worthwhile waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 5. Even those who survived Week 4 unscathed will still want to peruse the free-agent pool, as there are surely players who can bolster depth and raise the talent level at the bottom of their rosters.
With bye weeks on the horizon and injuries certain to keep piling up over the long 17-game season, managers can never have enough depth in their quest for a championship. With that in mind, here are the top waiver-wire claims for Week 5.
*All players are available in 49 percent or more of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
QB Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (10 Percent Rostered)
Taylor Heinicke is quietly becoming one of fantasy football's better quarterback options.
The fourth-year veteran had his best game of the season in Week 4, completing 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns while avoiding turnovers. Heinicke also rushed five times against the Atlanta Falcons, picking up 43 yards.
The 28-year-old has displayed elusiveness and breakaway speed in the open field. His latest performance gave him 64 yards and a score on 13 carries over the last two games. Those figures make him an appealing dual-threat QB.
Heinicke has put up at least 20 fantasy points in each of his three starts this season, ranking as the league's No. 13 QB for the year. His 81.90 points place him ahead of stalwarts like Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield, all of whom have started four contests.
In Week 5, Heinicke will get his shot at a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the likes of Sam Darnold (305 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) and Daniel Jones (402 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) to feast.
He may not be a big-name signal-caller, but Heinicke has done more than enough for fantasy managers to feel comfortable starting him in most matchups.
QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (31 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $5,700
It took four weeks and an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, but rookie quarterback Trey Lance is finally going to get his chance to start for the 49ers.
After attempting to play through an injured right calf against the Seattle Seahawks, the eighth-year veteran wasn't able to return for the second half of Sunday's game. Garoppolo said he expects to be out for at least a couple of weeks, but head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the QB could be ready for the team's Week 5 matchup against Arizona.
Regardless, this injury has opened the door for Lance to take on a larger role after he saw just seven snaps leading up to Week 4.
The rookie had some great moments against Seattle, completing nine of 18 passes for 157 yards and a pair of scores. His top highlight came late in the third quarter, when he found a wide-open Deebo Samuel for a 76-yard score. The QB also flashed the dual-threat talent that helped make him the third overall pick, rushing seven times for 41 yards.
There may be some tough weeks ahead while the inexperienced Lance adjusts to becoming a bigger piece of San Francisco's offense, but there are few fantasy quarterbacks with as much upside. The Niners should look to maximize Lance's talents with an array of read-options and designed runs, with both his arm and his leg offering potential for game-winning performances.
The North Dakota State product could make his first NFL start against the Cardinals in Week 5. Arizona's scoring offense is leading the league with 35 points per game, setting up a potential shootout between these NFC West rivals.
If your quarterback has been underwhelming out of the gate, make it a priority to get Lance on your roster. If Garoppolo isn't able to suit up, deploy Lance with confidence.
RB Damien Williams, Chicago Bears (8 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $5,600
Lead back David Montgomery exited in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears' Sunday matchup with the Detroit Lions after exploding for 106 yards and two scores. He was later diagnosed with a hyperextended knee, which could impact his availability going forward.
Backup Damien Williams may get the chance to become a high-end option in Montgomery's stead, taking over as Chicago's bell cow.
Williams filled in admirably following Montgomery’s injury, finishing Week 4 with 55 yards and a score on eight totes while adding two receptions for 15 yards. Before claiming Williams on waivers, keep an eye on the results of Montgomery's MRI and his status in practice this week.
Even if Williams becomes the lead back for a stretch, managers—especially those in points-per-reception (PPR) formats—will want to monitor Tarik Cohen's status. The shifty playmaker is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list in Week 7, and his return will eat into the workload of all of Chicago's backs.
Regardless, Williams will remain a viable flex play for as long as he hangs on to the RB1 gig. He may get his first chance to show out in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has allowed 120.3 yards per game on the ground and has given up five scores to rushers through its first three games.
RB Michael Carter, New York Jets (51 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $N/A
Michael Carter is quickly emerging as the top option in the New York Jets backfield after dominating the touches in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The rookie had nine more totes than anyone else in the running back platoon.
Seventh-year veteran Tevin Coleman, Carter's closest competition, secured a meager four carries. Ty Johnson only rushed three times for the second consecutive week, earning only a single yard. He no longer seems to be a real factor in this rotation. Wideout Braxton Berrios ultimately was Gang Green's second-leading rusher Sunday after he took two carries for 15 yards.
While Carter didn't put up eye-popping production, he rushed for 38 yards and a score while helping his team secure an overtime victory. His touchdown was the first of his career. It also marked the first time the Jets—who had been outscored 46-3 in first halves leading up to Week 4—notched a TD within the first two quarters of a game this season.
It's unlikely head coach Robert Saleh will want to shake up the workload in wake of the team's only win. With his current volume, Carter is a strong flex option.
He'll get his next chance to impress in Week 5 against an underwhelming Falcons defense that is allowing a league-worst 32 points per game.
WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (38 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $4,700
Allen Robinson was expected to be the go-to guy in Chicago's aerial attack this year, but the veteran wideout has underwhelmed. While he did improve on his two-catch, 27-yard outing in Week 3 by hauling in all three targets for 63 yards on Sunday, he was largely a non-factor.
Darnell Mooney was the clear-cut top option on many of quarterback Justin Fields dropbacks. Mooney's seven targets accounted for over 40 percent of the quarterback's throws, and his 125 receiving yards accounted for roughly two-thirds of Chicago's total through the air.
It's apparent that Mooney and Fields have developed some serious chemistry early in the rookie signal-caller's career.
While the second-year wideout had an off day against the Browns last week (one reception for nine yards on four targets)—along with the rest of the Bears offense in Fields' debut as a starter following Andy Dalton's knee injury—he has 17 receptions on 26 targets for 226 yards this year.
Fields said Mooney's production is a result of the extra work the pair often puts in after practice, telling Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times: "Me and Mooney, we stay almost every day after practice to throw at least a few extra routes. So me and him are pretty much always on the same page. He had a great day. He balled out."
Mooney has yet to reach the end zone, but with the volume of looks he is receiving, he should eventually find pay dirt. If you need help at the receiver position and he's still available in your league, place a claim on Mooney and fire him up as a WR3 with upside each week.
TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Value: $2,900
After landing in Jacksonville as part of the C.J. Henderson trade last week, Dan Arnold appears to be on his way to becoming a prominent part of his new team's offense.
With little time to get accumulated within the Jaguars' system, Arnold still saw the field for 18 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He reeled in both of his targets for 29 yards, a respectable number given that signal-caller Trevor Lawrence attempted just 24 passes on the evening.
That volume should only go up as the fourth-year tight end and first-year quarterback build a rapport. The game script may also provide ample opportunities for Arnold. With the Jags often playing from behind, Lawrence attempted 39.3 passes per game leading up to the Week 4 contest.
An injury to wideout DJ Chark Jr.—who had drawn 22 targets over the first three weeks but is now out indefinitely after suffering an ankle fracture—further opens the door for Arnold.
Given the dearth of fantasy-producing talent at this position, managers could do far worse than putting a speculative claim on Arnold. It may take a few weeks for him to get fully integrated into Jacksonville's game plans, but he will bring weekly TE1 upside to the table once established.
