Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Trey Lance Can Save QB Needy Teams

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

Injuries are continuing to mount as we pass the first quarter of the 2021 NFL season.

Players like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery exited their respective contests Sunday, opening the door for their backups to shine.

If you were one of the unfortunate fantasy managers who lost a key contributor this weekend, don't fret, as there are plenty of worthwhile waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 5. Even those who survived Week 4 unscathed will still want to peruse the free-agent pool, as there are surely players who can bolster depth and raise the talent level at the bottom of their rosters.

With bye weeks on the horizon and injuries certain to keep piling up over the long 17-game season, managers can never have enough depth in their quest for a championship. With that in mind, here are the top waiver-wire claims for Week 5.

*All players are available in 49 percent or more of Yahoo fantasy leagues.