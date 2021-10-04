Buying or Selling NFL Week 4's Surprising Results

1 of 5

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Have the Colts recovered before it's too late?

It sure looks like it. The Dolphins really needed this game, and Carson Wentz was dealing with injuries to both ankles. While it wasn't the prettiest performance of his career, the 28-year-old completed 75 percent of his 32 passes and led five scoring drives against a quality defense. And he did that without All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

It may be tough for the Colts to do this every week considering their injury situation, but they're a well-coached team with superb talent on both sides of the ball. The AFC South is also extremely weak, and they're suddenly just a game out of first place. Watch for them to put up a fight against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night.

BUY

Can the Miami Dolphins avoid this becoming a lost season?

Sure, they're still without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Tua wasn't much of an asset when healthy anyway and replacement Jacoby Brissett doesn't represent a significant downgrade right now. That alone doesn't explain why the Dolphins have dropped three consecutive games since beating the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1.

Brian Flores' defense has been a tremendous disappointment these last three weeks, while the Buffalo Bills are beginning to look like a juggernaut in that division. Challenging for the AFC East crown seems unrealistic. They have enough talent to hang around the wild-card race for a while but the Dolphins might not be a true contender until 2022 at the earliest.

SELL