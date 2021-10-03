NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC GamesOctober 3, 2021
Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season is underway, and the early slate brought both plenty of real-world and fantasy drama.
The Cincinnati Bengals opened the week with a stunning last-second win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday's early-afternoon action brought a blowout win by the Buffalo Bills, a defensive struggle in Minnesota and overtime in New Orleans and in New York.
Overtime allowed the New York Jets and New York Giants picked up their first wins of the season, over the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
We've seen some impressive fantasy performances along the way, like Tyreek Hill's 186-yard, three-touchdown day.
Below you'll find full results, updated standings and the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring). Updates will be provided following the late-afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.
Week 4 Results and Top Fantasy Performers
Cincinnati Bengals 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 21 (Thursday)
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: 348 passing yards, 2 TDs, 4 rushing yards (22.32 fantasy points)
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 78 rushing yards, 1 reception, -2 receiving yards, 2 TDs (20.6 fantasy points)
Buffalo Bills 40, Houston Texans 0
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 248 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 41 rushing yards (21.02 fantasy points)
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 7 receptions, 114 receiving yards (18.4 fantasy points)
Cleveland Browns 14, Minnesota Vikings 7
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns: 69 rushing yards, 2 receptions 17 receiving yards, 1 TD (16.6 fantasy points)
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 100 rushing yards, 1 reception, 5 receiving yards (11.7 fantasy points)
Indianapolis Colts 27, Miami Dolphins 17
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 103 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 11 receiving yards, 1 TD (20.4 fantasy points)
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 1 TD (17.7 fantasy points)
Chicago Bears 24, Detroit Lions 14
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 125 receiving yards (18.5 fantasy points)
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 106 rushing yards, 2 TDs (22.6 fantasy points
Kansas City Chiefs 42, Philadelphia Eagles 30
Tyreek Hill: 11 receptions, 186 yards, 3 TDs (47.6 fantasy points)
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 279 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 26 rushing yards (32.76 fantasy points)
New York Giants 27, New Orleans Saints 21 (OT)
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: 52 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 2 TDs (29.4 fantasy points)
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants: 349 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 28 rushing yards (21.76 fantasy points)
Washington Football Team 34, Atlanta Falcons 30
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 34 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 82 receiving yards, 3 TDs (34.6 fantasy points)
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 283 passing yards, 4 TDs, 16 rushing yards (28.92 fantasy points)
Dallas Cowboys 36, Carolina Panthers 28
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: 188 passing yards, 4 TDs, 34 rushing yards (28.92 fantasy points)
Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers: 302 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 35 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (33.58 fantasy points)
New York Jets 27, Tennessee Titans 24 (OT)
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 157 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (25.7 fantasy points)
Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets: 4 receptions, 111 receiving yards 1 TD (21.1 fantasy points)
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back in top form following last year's devastating knee injury. Though the 2020 first overall pick had some early struggles this season—he was sacked 10 times and threw four interceptions over the first three weeks—he played mistake-free football in the second half of Week 3.
The Bengals didn't score in the first half against the Jaguars. In the second half, though, Cincinnati scored on all four drives. Burrow finished with 348 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
As NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth pointed out on Twitter, Burrow saw a massive jump in Pro Football Focus grade in Weeks 3 and 4 (91.9 after 69.9 over the first three weeks).
"This Joey B makes the Bengals a playoff team," Collinsworth tweeted.
Burrow won't get to play Jacksonville every week, but he is hitting his stride and should have a fine fantasy floor moving forward.
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a fantasy darling before suffering a torn ACL two games into the 2020 season. Though Barkley was still a high draft pick in most season-long leagues, it was fair to wonder when and if he would return to Pro Bowl form this season.
A slow start to the season—with only 83 rushing yards and three receptions over the first two weeks—did little to ease those concerns.
"I believe he’s in that phase where he is improving, but he’s not yet where he used to be," former NFL running back Terrell Davis said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. "That’s going to take some time."
Barkley may not be quite back to 100 percent, but he certainly performed like a fantasy star against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He helped take the Giants into overtime and ultimately to victory.
Barkley finished with 124 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns that included the game-winner.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy managers have been waiting to see Tyreek Hill go off again in 2021. A popular first-round fantasy pick and a real-world perennial Pro Bowler, Hill opened with a 197-yard, 1 touchdown game in Week 1. However, he was much quieter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
Between Weeks 2 and 3, Hill caught eight passes but produced only 70 receiving yards.
Well, managers waiting to see Hill reemerge got their wish on Sunday. Hill torched the Philadelphia Eagles secondary early and often en route to 186 yards and three touchdown receptions. He wasn't the only Chiefs pass-catcher to shine—Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes—but he reminded everyone that he's still Kansas City's best downfield threat.
The upside of Hill means that he's not coming out of fantasy lineups, even if he's on a quiet streak or facing a tough matchup. Even with a couple of down weeks, Hill has 453 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season.
A tough matchup is coming too, as Hill and the Chiefs will battle a Bills defense that just shut out the Houston Texans.
Week 4 AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
Las Vegas Raiders 3-0
Denver Broncos 3-0
Buffalo Bills 3-1
Cincinnati Bengals 3-1
Cleveland Browns 3-1
Los Angeles Chargers 2-1
Baltimore Ravens 2-1
Kansas City Chiefs 2-2
Tennessee Titans 2-2
Pittsburgh Steelers 1-2
New England Patriots 1-2
Indianapolis Colts 1-3
Houston Texans 1-3
Miami Dolphins 1-3
New York Jets 1-3
Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4
NFC
Los Angeles Rams 3-0
Arizona Cardinals 3-0
Dallas Cowboys 3-1
Carolina Panthers 3-1
Green Bay Packers 2-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1
San Francisco 49ers 2-1
New Orleans Saints 2-2
Chicago Bears 2-2
Washington Football Team 2-2
Seattle Seahawks 1-2
Philadelphia Eagles 1-3
Atlanta Falcons 1-3
New York Giants 1-3
Minnesota Vikings 1-3
Detroit Lions 0-4
*Fantasy scoring information via FantasyPros.