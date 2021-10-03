NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

0 of 5

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season is underway, and the early slate brought both plenty of real-world and fantasy drama.

The Cincinnati Bengals opened the week with a stunning last-second win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday's early-afternoon action brought a blowout win by the Buffalo Bills, a defensive struggle in Minnesota and overtime in New Orleans and in New York.

Overtime allowed the New York Jets and New York Giants picked up their first wins of the season, over the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

We've seen some impressive fantasy performances along the way, like Tyreek Hill's 186-yard, three-touchdown day.

Below you'll find full results, updated standings and the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring). Updates will be provided following the late-afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.