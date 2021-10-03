Week 4 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 4 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayOctober 3, 2021
If you're getting hit hard by injuries in fantasy football, you may want a slight break from thinking about your lineup. You should still set your roster to put yourself in a position to win, but maybe also consider diving into the daily fantasy world in Week 4 for some extra excitement.
DFS is always an opportunity to have fun and make some money, and it can be nice to construct a lineup using any player from around the NFL who fits into your budget. And now that we are a few weeks into the season, there's a better idea of which players may be poised for big showings because of favorable matchups and probable game scripts.
Here are some of the top players you should be trying to get into your DFS lineups in Week 4.
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
DFS Value: $6,700 on DraftKings; $7,700 on FanDuel
Coming off the ankle surgery that ended his 2020 season after five games, Dak Prescott has quelled any concerns that fantasy managers may have had regarding how he would look upon his return to the gridiron. He's been terrific through the first three weeks of 2021, having already thrown three touchdown passes in a game twice.
Prescott hasn't racked up huge yardage totals the past two games, but that should change Sunday, when Dallas hosts the 3-0 Carolina Panthers. However, the Panthers may not be as strong as their record indicates. And Prescott should have no trouble throwing against a secondary that will be missing injured rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn.
There are several quarterbacks who will cost more than Prescott in DFS on Sunday, so it's a good value to go with the Cowboys signal-caller, who may end up among the top players at the position in Week 4. Expect Dallas' offense to keep rolling and Prescott to come through with plenty of fantasy points.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
DFS Value: $5,800 on DraftKings; $7,500 on FanDuel
The Chicago Bear' offense had an abysmal showing last time out in rookie quarterback Justin Fields' first career start. It's going to largely be up to Montgomery to ensure that a similar performance doesn't take place Sunday, when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions.
Fields will be under center again, and considering the growing pains he's enduring, it would be wise for the Bears to keep the ball on the ground. Another factor to consider for DFS players is that the Lions are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, per NFL.com.
David Montgomery had a down performance in Week 3 (55 total yards against the Cleveland Browns), but Sunday he should put up numbers closer to his Week 1 totals, when he had 118 total yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That makes him one of the best DFS running backs at his price point in Week 4.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
DFS Value: $5,800 on DraftKings; $6,600 on FanDuel
Odell Beckham Jr. made his 2021 debut in Week 3 and had a solid showing, especially considering he hadn't played since Week 7 of the 2020 season. However, it wasn't a huge day for fantasy purposes, as he had five catches for 77 yards in the Browns' win over the Bears.
But Beckham was targeted nine times, showing that he's immediately going to have a sizable role in Cleveland's offense. And considering Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is likely to be a high-scoring affair, it bodes well for Beckham's production.
The Vikings are allowing 290.3 passing yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL. So the Browns should go to the air plenty, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is likely to connect with Beckham for some big plays. Don't be surprised if Beckham gets into the end zone for the first time this year.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
DFS Value: $8,100 on DraftKings; $8,200 on FanDuel
If you can find a way to afford Travis Kelce by taking budget players at other positions, then the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is always a smart DFS play considering he's the best player at the position in football. But this is a week when you're especially going to want to do that.
The Chiefs are off to a 1-2 start, so they need a win to get back on track. That should mean their offense is going to come out firing, and they should be successful given they are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed 41 points and 380 total yards to the Cowboys last time out.
Kelce is not only the best fantasy tight end, but he's also the most reliable. He's gone for more than 100 yards each of the past two weeks, and when he had only 76 yards in Week 1, he scored two touchdowns. He should put up big numbers again in Week 4, so it could be a wise strategy to construct your DFS lineup around him.
