Stock Up, Stock Down on Notable 2021 NFL Rookies

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

We're about a quarter of the way into the 17-game NFL season, so it's safe to start submitting stock reports on notable rookies.

While it's a small sample size, it's enough to get a read on how top names have performed and what to expect the rest of the way. For stock risers, it's time to get hyped about what's next. For fallers, it's time to identify problem areas and how to swing things back the other way.

Keep in mind, for those with downward-trending stock, a quick rebound is possible if surrounding circumstances and the rookie's comfort level in the pros change for the better. And a fast-riser could quickly swing the other way once opponents adjust.

But right now? These are the most notable rookies trending in either direction.