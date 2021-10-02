Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 3

As the NFL season progresses, fantasy football can get more challenging. Whether injuries or underperforming players have impacted you, you may find yourself trying to scrape together a worthwhile lineup on a given week.

But there are also advantages to this happening at least a few weeks into the season. Now that we've gotten three weeks of action, it's clear how offenses like to operate and which defenses may struggle to stop a particular position. There's data to analyze, and you can play the matchups when looking for fill-in players either on your bench or from the waiver wire.

Before setting your lineup for Week 4, make sure to do your research so you're starting the players who will give you the best chance to win.

To help with those decisions, here are points-per-reception rankings for each of the flex positions in Week 4.