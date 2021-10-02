UFC Fight Night 193: Santos vs. Walker Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Fight Night 193: Santos vs. Walker Odds, Schedule, PredictionsOctober 2, 2021
A slumping Thiago Santos will look to get things back on track against the always-entertaining Johnny Walker in a fun light heavyweight matchup that will close out UFC Fight Night 193 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
Santos is an incredibly dangerous striker, but he's come up short against some strong competition in his last three fights. A three-fight skid includes former champion Jon Jones, perennial contender Glover Teixeira and the incredibly talented Alexander Rakic.
He'll look to get back to swinging the sledgehammer against a man in Johnny Walker who is as unpredictable as he is powerful. After suffering his first two losses in the Octagon, he rallied to beat Ryan Spann by knockout, but it's been more than a year since he's been in the cage.
The card also features an appearance from "Big Mouth" Kevin Holland. The middleweight will see Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event.
Here's what the whole card looks like along with odds and a closer look at the three biggest fights on the card.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Thiago Santos (-150, bet $150 to win $100) vs. Johnny Walker (+130, bet $100 to win $130)
- Kevin Holland (-165) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+145)
- Alex Oliveira (+160) vs. Niko Price (-190)
- Misha Cirkunov (+120) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (-140)
- Alexander Hernandez (-630) vs. Mike Breeden (+450)
- Joe Solecki (-130) vs. Jared Gordon (+110)
- Antonina Shevchenko (+180) vs. Casey O'Neill (-220)
- Bethe Correia (+450) vs. Karol Rosa (-630)
- Devonte Smith (-150) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+130)
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (-275) vs. Gaetano Pirrello (+220)
- Stephanie Egger (-145) vs. Shanna Young (+125)
- Alejandro Perez (-250) vs. Johnny Eduardo (+200)
Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Odds via DraftKings Sportbook
Santos vs. Walker
There's a whole lot of power in this one. Santos may be on a losing streak right now, but that doesn't erase what he did to the light heavyweight division upon entering.
After deciding to move up from middleweight, where he knocked out names like Anthony Smith, Jack Hermansson and Gerald Meerschaert, he immediately caught fire with knockouts of Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz.
There's a reason his nickname translates to "sledgehammer." He can change a fight with one punch, and he has a good kickboxing game to go with it.
Walker is a knockout artist himself. His dimensions can give opponents problems, as he is 6'6" and has an 82-inch reach. He's fairly adept at using that to his advantage, keeping opponents at bay with leg kicks and his jab, but he can also bring the heat when he wants to.
Fifteen of his 18 wins have come by knockout, and he's been known to end fights in the first. All of his finishes under the UFC banner have been in the first round.
The real advantage here could be Walker's youth and size. He has enough length to be calculating with it when he swarms, and Santos is eight years older with plenty of wear on the tires.
Prediction: Walker via first-round TKO
Holland vs. Daukaus
For a stretch in 2020, Kevin Holland was putting together quite the case to be considered a true threat in the middleweight division. The Dana White's Contenders Series alum took and won five fights against a range of competition.
Unfortunately, that momentum came to a sudden and crashing halt against Derek Brunson in march. Clearly stepping up in opponent, a fatal flaw was exposed as Brunson got him to the ground six times to take the unanimous decision.
That kryptonite was once again his undoing in his bounceback effort. Marvin Vettori grappled him to the mat 11 times en route to another decision win.
Now he finds himself fighting Kyle Daukaus, who is clearly a cut below Vettori and Brunson but can pose some problems as a matchup. The 6'3" Daukaus averages 1.75 takedowns per 15 minutes and has shown a tendency to ramp up the attempts when facing someone he believes he can outgrapple.
Holland should fall into that category. Big Mouth recently started training with former UFC welterweight (and NCAA wrestler) Johny Hendricks, but until we see him actually stave off an aggressive wrestler, it has to be seen to be believed.
Prediction: Daukaus via decision
Oliveira vs. Price
The lead-in to the co-main event is a story of two welterweights who will continue to get chances to shine in the UFC despite losing because of their styles. Both Alex Oliveira and Niko Price have seen better days, but they are rarely in boring fights.
Oliveira is the better grappler of the two, but he also has a small gas tank. He's 12-1 in fights that end by knockout, but he's just 5-3 in fights that go the distance. He's also been prone to getting submitted, losing his last two fights by choke.
While that isn't the calling card of Price, it is worth watching. The 32-year-old has an unorthodox style with heavy hands. If he is able to rock Oliveira, it's quite possible he latches on to something to finish the fight.
Oliveira isn't a bad striker himself. His leg kicks can be particularly devastating, and he obviously has knockout power in his hands.
If Price can survive the first round, he could start picking apart an exhausted Oliveira, rock him and sink in a surprise choke to pick up his first submission win since January 2018.
Prediction: Price via third-round submission
