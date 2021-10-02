UFC Fight Night 193: Santos vs. Walker Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A slumping Thiago Santos will look to get things back on track against the always-entertaining Johnny Walker in a fun light heavyweight matchup that will close out UFC Fight Night 193 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Santos is an incredibly dangerous striker, but he's come up short against some strong competition in his last three fights. A three-fight skid includes former champion Jon Jones, perennial contender Glover Teixeira and the incredibly talented Alexander Rakic.

He'll look to get back to swinging the sledgehammer against a man in Johnny Walker who is as unpredictable as he is powerful. After suffering his first two losses in the Octagon, he rallied to beat Ryan Spann by knockout, but it's been more than a year since he's been in the cage.

The card also features an appearance from "Big Mouth" Kevin Holland. The middleweight will see Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event.

Here's what the whole card looks like along with odds and a closer look at the three biggest fights on the card.