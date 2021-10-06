Ranking Every NHL Team's Home Jersey Today

0 of 32

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's one of the things that makes hockey, well...hockey.

Whether it's logos, third jerseys or retro looks, no sport puts as much work into its apparel racks.

And when the NHL declared that teams could return to wearing colored sweaters at home in the early 2000s, rather than the traditional white, up sprang yet another revenue stream.

True to their hockey-mad form, and with the regular season less than a week away, B/R's cadre of stick/skate/puck devotees took a look at each team's home jersey offering and ranked them worst to best.

Click through to see what you like and don't like and feel free to provide your own icy brand of fashion policing in the comments section.