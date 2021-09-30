Fantasy Hockey 2021: 4-Round NHL Mock Draft and Underrated Sleepers

Fantasy Hockey 2021: 4-Round NHL Mock Draft and Underrated SleepersSeptember 30, 2021
The start of the 2021-22 NHL season is now less than two weeks away. The first puck will drop on Oct. 12, when the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Between now and then, there will be a lot of anticipation for the return of hockey. Not only that, but people will be trying to get their fantasy hockey leagues in order, which includes scheduling and holding the draft (if they haven't already done so at this point).
Like all fantasy sports, it's crucial to go into your draft with a plan. Otherwise, you may make some mistakes that cost you later in the season. So now is the time to be getting rankings and a list of sleeper targets put together.
Here's a four-round mock, followed by some underrated sleepers to consider in the later rounds.
4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft
First Round
1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
2. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
4. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
5. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
6. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
7. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
8. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers
9. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche
10. Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
11. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
12. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
Second Round
13. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Florida Panthers
14. Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins
15. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
16. Brayden Point, C/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
17. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
18. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers
19. Darcy Kuemper, G, Colorado Avalanche
20. Mitchell Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
21. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
22. Kirill Kaprizov, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild
23. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
24. Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW, Carolina Hurricanes
Third Round
25. Robin Lehner, G, Vegas Golden Knights
26. Matthew Tkachuk, LW/RW, Calgary Flames
27. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
28. Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers
29. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
30. Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers
31. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
32. Gabriel Landeskog, C/LW, Colorado Avalanche
33. John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals
34. Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders
35. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Chicago Blackhawks
36. Alex DeBrincat, LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks
Fourth Round
37. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
38. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
39. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
40. Cam Talbot, G, Minnesota Wild
41. Steven Stamkos, C/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
42. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW/RW, Winnipeg Jets
43. Jake Guentzel, LW/RW, Pittsburgh Penguins
44. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
45. Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets
46. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks
47. Max Pacioretty, LW, Vegas Golden Knights
48. William Nylander, LW/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
Conor Garland, RW, Vancouver Canucks
Garland is only 25 and has been a solid player over his first three NHL seasons. However, now that he's been traded from Arizona to Vancouver, he could be on the cusp of a breakout year with his new team. That's why he may put up offensive numbers that far exceed early projections and expectations.
In each of the past two seasons, Garland has tallied 39 points—last year he had 12 goals and 27 assists in 49 games. Now that he's likely to be on one of the top lines for a Canucks team with some exciting young talent on offense, Garland could put up the best numbers of his career in 2021-22.
Garland's average draft position is at 169.5 (per FantasyPros), making him a great target around that spot, potentially even a little bit earlier. It may take a little time for things to click in Vancouver, but he should begin to produce a ton once that happens.
Zach Hyman, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers
Here's another offensive player who switched teams this offseason and could greatly reap the benefits during the 2021-22 season. After spending his first six NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs, Hyman signed with the Oilers in free agency to begin a new chapter of his career.
He was a consistent scorer in Toronto, as he averaged at least one goal and two points per 60 minutes in each of the past three seasons. He was limited to 43 games because of injury last season, but he still had 15 goals and 18 assists.
Now, Hyman will likely be playing on the same line as either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, who were the top two points scorers in the NHL last season. That should take Hyman's offensive numbers to another level, making him a huge sleeper around his ADP of 141.3 (per FantasyPros), and he should probably be taken a round or two before that.
Vitek Vanecek, G, Washington Capitals
Vanecek had an interesting offseason, as he was taken by the Kraken in their expansion draft then ended up going back to the Capitals in a trade seven days later. That shows how high Washington is on the 25-year-old goaltender, considering it gave up a 2023 second-round pick in order to reacquire him.
And for good reason. Vanecek impressed as a rookie last season, posting a .908 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average in 37 games. He's going to split time with Ilya Samsonov in the net, but that doesn't mean both can't be solid fantasy options in 2021-22.
Vanecek, who has an average ADP of 139 (per FantasyPros), is a great goaltender to target a bit later in the draft as a solid option to roster behind one of the top goalies. Depending on how things shake out in Washington, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vanecek end up with substantial playing time this season.