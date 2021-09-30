Buying or Selling Latest NBA Training Camp News

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Training Camp NewsSeptember 30, 2021
With NBA training camps and media days refueling the news cycle this week, we've got some fresh items to consider... and judge.
Note we're not calling into question any of the actual reporting done on these stories. Instead, this is more an assessment of the narratives arising from whatever tidbit or revelation those stories contain. We're buying or selling the level of logic, the underlying sensibility, of the subject matter here.
So, which recent player comments, reports or rumors hold water? And which seem a little too fishy?
Everything Is Fine with Zion Williamson
Just admit it: Your eyes bugged out and some variation on "oh, no!" escaped your lips when you first saw the headline that Zion Williamson underwent offseason surgery to repair a fractured foot.
Another surgery? For a player whose frame and explosive style put unique stress on his joints and lower extremities? This is how it all ends, isn't it? Have we already seen Zion's best years? Woe is us!
OK, maybe you're not on my level as a world-class pessimist. But you had to at least acknowledge the big-picture ramifications of another Williamson health issue. As The Athletic's Will Guillory noted, this latest revelation about Zion's foot makes it three injuries to his right leg in the past few seasons. Injury expert Jeff Stotts expressed concerns about the relatively high recurrence of injury with this specific area (fifth metatarsal) and the fact that all three of Williamson's most recent significant injuries involved the same kinetic chain in that right leg.
Not everyone spiraled into a panicked state, at least outwardly. New Orleans Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin was "optimistic" about Williamson being ready for the regular season, though his excitement might have had more to do with Zion professing his affinity for New Orleans, per Guillory, something that had been in doubt for months.
"I love it here. I love the city of New Orleans. I don't want to be anywhere else," Williamson told reporters.
Consider this an instance of two people being clearly incentivized to say the right things, regardless of their inner feelings. Williamson may or may not be content, but he was smart to project happiness. And Griffin could be unraveling inside, but he couldn't very well come out and express his worries. Credit for solid damage control by all parties involved, but let's not be fooled.
Williamson's surgery is a massive red flag, yet another signal that his size-speed combo is a blessing and a curse. There's no scenario in which an offseason operation—on the same leg that had already undergone meniscus surgery—is something to casually move past. We're talking full-blown "this is fine" meme here.
Verdict: Sell
Kyrie Irving's Trade Value Is Nonexistent
Kyrie Irving did not appear in person at the Brooklyn Nets' media day this week, and his refusals to speak about whether he was one of the estimated 90 percent of NBA players who've already been vaccinated cast his availability for 41 home games into doubt.
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order requiring proof of vaccination for resident New York pro athletes to play or practice indoors. The upshot: Unvaccinated Nets and Knicks players will not be allowed to play home games.
Whatever you think of the situation, if Irving can't suit up at Barclays Center, this is a problem for the Nets, who need all hands on deck for a championship pursuit.
If Brooklyn only gets Irving for 41 games, assuming he's healthy and engaged enough to play every road contest, that hurts the team's bottom line. It disrupts chemistry, unnecessarily complicates rotations and could cause resentment among teammates who've, perhaps, made sacrifices for the betterment of the team (and public health) that Irving won't.
On Sports Illustrated's The Crossover podcast, Chris Mannix reported: "I was asking around a couple of teams, just for their opinion on the trade value of Kyrie Irving: it's virtually zero."
Mannix backed that up in a written piece for SI, saying: "If he gets vaccinated, this story is vapor. The focus will return to the Nets, on a potentially historically good offense, on a team that could bring the superteam era roaring back. If he doesn't, it's a disaster. Irving is virtually untradeable."
It's a little strange that Irving's reported vaccination status would hurt his trade value; only the Nets, Knicks and Warriors are currently subject to rules preventing unvaccinated players from appearing in home games. You'd think other teams might actually see a buy-low opportunity, snagging a guy who could technically play twice as many games for them as he could for his current team.
Then again, this isn't the first time Irving has set himself apart from his team. Couple that with the fact he's played more than 70 games just once since 2015-16 season and his $34.9 million salary (and potential free agency via a player option this summer), and there are loads of reasons potential suitors would balk at acquiring Irving.
There are few guards as brilliantly talented as Kyrie, but at some point, you can understand why many organizations would decide the juice isn't worth the squeeze.
Verdict: Buy
Cleveland Wants Collin Sexton for the Long Haul
Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman told reporters he's committed to keeping Collin Sexton: "We want him here long term. He wants to be here long term. We're working with his representation to see that through, but this is someone that has been with us since the start of this thing and we love him. We will deal with that behind closed doors. The feelings are mutual in terms of something long term."
Even if they still have until Oct. 18 to sign Sexton to an extension that will prevent him from hitting restricted free agency in 2022, the Cavs haven't exactly backed up their spoken affinity for Sexton with action. He was "very available" in trade over the summer, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, and the Cavs could have extended Sexton weeks ago.
Draft classmates Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr. are already inked.
Ultimately, we're parsing words here. The Cavs probably do want Sexton around long term. He's a productive scorer coming off an age-22 season in which he averaged 24.3 points per game. The rub is clearly that Cleveland has a price, and it's different from Sexton's.
That's fine. Restricted free agency is a great tool for determining market value. If Sexton doesn't agree to an extension prior to the season, he can play well enough to get max offers this coming summer. Or not. Either way, Cleveland will have match rights on any offer sheet Sexton signs.
Rookie extensions at this juncture of the offseason should be reserved for franchise pillars. Sexton isn't one of those, so while the Cavs are wise to profess their commitment to retaining him, they clearly don't view him as a no-brainer, blank-check keeper.
Verdict: Sell
The Wolves Are the Perfect Team for Ben Simmons
I mean, where better for Ben Simmons to avoid the ruthlessness of Philadelphia fans than with one of the least scrutinized teams in the league? The Minnesota Timberwolves might as well be the witness protection program of the NBA.
And that's to say nothing of the lowered expectations surrounding a franchise that has had exactly one winning season since 2005.
Can you imagine Minnesota supporters getting bent out of shape over a player who can guide the franchise to the playoffs every year, but isn't quite well-rounded enough to do more than that? Of course not. If the Wolves sniff the postseason, it's celebration time! Simmons could pass up all the playoff shot attempts he wants, and nobody would care.
Minnesota's status as a soft landing spot is only part of the reason Simmons makes sense as a trade target. Most compelling is his perfect fit on the roster. With Karl-Anthony Towns providing unparalleled spacing at the 5 and a lineup bereft of useful defenders, Simmons' weaknesses would be diminished and his strengths magnified. He'd be in ideal position to excel at the things he does well—defend, key transition attacks, facilitate—which could have cascading positive impacts on his confidence and, perhaps, his willingness to pepper in a few jumpers.
Maybe he'll start shooting when we all shut up about it.
So it's no wonder that, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczyinski, the Timberwolves are still very much in on Simmons: "I do think that overall, just the organization's position is that Ben Simmons is a perfect fit for their roster for what they need and what Ben Simmons needs from a team around him. So I do think that they are going to continue to pursue Ben Simmons aggressively."
Verdict: Buy
Ja Morant Is a Top-5 Point Guard
Ja Morant may rank among the top five most exciting players in the NBA, but his assertion to Hoopshype's Michael Scotto that he's a top-five point guard doesn't pass the eye test.
Morant named Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as four others residing with him in that rarefied space, and he's at least right about the first three belonging in the top five. But the Memphis Grizzlies' dynamic playmaker also omitted Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, Jrue Holiday, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, De'Aaron Fox, LaMelo Ball and a host of others who finished 2020-21 with superior Box plus/minus figures.
BPM isn't the sole arbiter of value, but it provides some context for Morant's claim.
Zooming out, Morant absolutely should believe he's elite. Irrational confidence is integral to success in the NBA; anyone who's made it to the league has every reason to trust they're exceptional. And just because Morant isn't a top-five player at his position now, it doesn't mean he won't get there eventually. He's 22, has already guided the Grizzlies to the playoffs, has an unholy level of athleticism and seems well suited for a leadership role.
Morant can absolutely become one of the best point guards in the league. He's just nowhere close right now.
Verdict: Sell
Manu Ginobili Could Coach the San Antonio Spurs
Before we get to buying or selling a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe that put Manu Ginobili on the short list of possible replacements for Gregg Popovich as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, we all need to agree on something.
We should want this. We should want this very, very much.
Consider the future scenario in which Ginobili is the one patrolling the San Antonio sidelines, solving in-arena pest problems while ingraining vital skills in a young roster. The Spurs would surely be the most exciting team in the league, built on preternaturally creative and unselfish passing, nonstop Euro steps and glorious nutmeg after glorious nutmeg.
Instead of every player wanting the glory of a starting gig, most would clamor to come off the bench like their coach did for so many years. Hair styling options would be plentiful. We're basically talking about a basketball utopia here.
Ginobili is back with the Spurs as an advisor this season after retiring as a player in 2018, so he's got a foot in the door. More qualified candidates, led by Becky Hammon, are already on staff. If Ginobili is going to ascend to head coach, he'll have to wait his turn. But you have to assume he's got at least a modicum of interest in that career track if he's back with the organization. Combined with a deep and enduring desire to see Ginobili run a team, that's enough to earn this one a buy.
Verdict: Buy
