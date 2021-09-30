Buying or Selling Latest NBA Training Camp News

1 of 6

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Just admit it: Your eyes bugged out and some variation on "oh, no!" escaped your lips when you first saw the headline that Zion Williamson underwent offseason surgery to repair a fractured foot.

Another surgery? For a player whose frame and explosive style put unique stress on his joints and lower extremities? This is how it all ends, isn't it? Have we already seen Zion's best years? Woe is us!

OK, maybe you're not on my level as a world-class pessimist. But you had to at least acknowledge the big-picture ramifications of another Williamson health issue. As The Athletic's Will Guillory noted, this latest revelation about Zion's foot makes it three injuries to his right leg in the past few seasons. Injury expert Jeff Stotts expressed concerns about the relatively high recurrence of injury with this specific area (fifth metatarsal) and the fact that all three of Williamson's most recent significant injuries involved the same kinetic chain in that right leg.

Not everyone spiraled into a panicked state, at least outwardly. New Orleans Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin was "optimistic" about Williamson being ready for the regular season, though his excitement might have had more to do with Zion professing his affinity for New Orleans, per Guillory, something that had been in doubt for months.

"I love it here. I love the city of New Orleans. I don't want to be anywhere else," Williamson told reporters.

Consider this an instance of two people being clearly incentivized to say the right things, regardless of their inner feelings. Williamson may or may not be content, but he was smart to project happiness. And Griffin could be unraveling inside, but he couldn't very well come out and express his worries. Credit for solid damage control by all parties involved, but let's not be fooled.

Williamson's surgery is a massive red flag, yet another signal that his size-speed combo is a blessing and a curse. There's no scenario in which an offseason operation—on the same leg that had already undergone meniscus surgery—is something to casually move past. We're talking full-blown "this is fine" meme here.

Verdict: Sell