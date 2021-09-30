The Biggest Busts of the NFL's First Month of 2021 Season

1 of 6

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Patriots made a splash this offseason by signing two quality tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

It was a sorely needed upgrade after the position—which was comprised of Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Ryan Izzo—produced only 18 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown last year.

Unfortunately, the Smith-Henry duo hasn't quite performed at a level it is capable of. While the two are outpacing last year's pitiful tight end production, they have combined for a relatively meager 183 yards on 20 receptions, failing to find paydirt even once.

Pro Football Focus has given Smith a 37.4 grade and Henry a 65.2. It's been an especially disappointing showing for Smith, who scored a career-high eight touchdowns last year with the Titans. Henry was one of the Chargers' leading pass-catchers last year but hasn't assumed the same role in New England.

This comes despite a clear upgrade under center from Cam Newton to rookie Mac Jones, who has been playing well in his first year. Jones has earned a commendable 72.2 PFF grade after completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 737 yards and two scores against three interceptions.

Jones doesn't seem to have the same chemistry with either tight end as he does with wideout Jakobi Meyers, the team's leading receiver with 19 receptions for 176 yards. Meyers has drawn 29 targets, while Smith and Henry have merely matched that with 16 and 13, respectively.

The probability of New England shifting to a tight-end-focused attack—such as the one it deployed in 2011 when Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez combined for 2,237 yards and 24 scores—at this point in the season is low.

Jones still has plenty of room to improve, but his wide receivers will likely end up as the main benefactors, leaving this talented tight end room well short of its potential.