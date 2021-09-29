Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

1 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Toney's playing time increased as Week 3 went on.

The rookie out of Florida played in 66 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps. He caught two of his three targets for 16 yards.

Toney's minimal production is enough to keep him away from the top of the waiver wire for at least another week.

Shepard and Slayton are both listed as questionable at the moment, per ESPN.com. We will learn more about their respective statuses in the coming days.

Shepard and Slayton are two of the three Giants wide receivers with over 100 receiving yards through three weeks. Kenny Golladay is the other.

If either player can't take the field in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, Toney should get the call for increased playing time.

Toney was a speedy and dynamic wide receiver in his last year at Florida and he could bring a deep-play threat to the Giants offense even when Shepard and Slayton are at 100 percent.

Toney's Week 4 role will not be confirmed until the final injury reports come out on Friday and Sunday, but he is worth the pickup now as a precautionary measure in case more fantasy players rush to pick up him later in the week.