Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
The New York Giants are thin at wide receiver.
Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are both dealing with hamstring injuries they suffered in the Week 3 clash with the Atlanta Falcons.
Rookie Kadarius Toney received a good amount of playing time on Sunday, but he did not make much of a fantasy football impact.
That could change in Week 4 and beyond if Daniel Jones needs extra bodies to throw to. Week 3 could have been the chance Toney needed to let out nerves and become more familiar with in-game route running.
Toney is one of a few players rostered in a minimal amount of Yahoo fantasy football leagues that could be a difference-maker as the calendar shifts from September to October.
Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
Toney's playing time increased as Week 3 went on.
The rookie out of Florida played in 66 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps. He caught two of his three targets for 16 yards.
Toney's minimal production is enough to keep him away from the top of the waiver wire for at least another week.
Shepard and Slayton are both listed as questionable at the moment, per ESPN.com. We will learn more about their respective statuses in the coming days.
Shepard and Slayton are two of the three Giants wide receivers with over 100 receiving yards through three weeks. Kenny Golladay is the other.
If either player can't take the field in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, Toney should get the call for increased playing time.
Toney was a speedy and dynamic wide receiver in his last year at Florida and he could bring a deep-play threat to the Giants offense even when Shepard and Slayton are at 100 percent.
Toney's Week 4 role will not be confirmed until the final injury reports come out on Friday and Sunday, but he is worth the pickup now as a precautionary measure in case more fantasy players rush to pick up him later in the week.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has put an emphasis on targeting his tight ends despite having a loaded wide receiver corps.
Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin combined for 22 receptions on 24 targets. Schultz is the better sleeper play since he has a pair of touchdown catches.
Prescott exploited the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Monday night by picking out Schultz for six catches, 80 yards and those two scores.
Schultz caught all eight of his targets in the two games prior to Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.
It is clear that Schultz has the trust of Prescott and he should be a regular target for the rest of the season.
Schultz's fantasy value will increase if he finds the end zone more in the coming weeks. If you believe that will happen based off his Week 3 targets, Schultz is rostered in less than 10 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh
Pat Freiermuth could be on the verge of delivering a breakout performance inside the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
The second-round draft pick out of Penn State broke into the end zone for the first time in his career in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Freiermuth hauled in seven receptions on eight targets in the last two weeks. He caught his only target in Week 1.
Ben Roethlisberger has had a penchant for targeting tight ends throughout his career. Freiermuth might not be the next version of Heath Miller yet, but he is reliable enough for the Steelers quarterback to go back to him on a regular basis.
Like Schultz, Freiermuth is rostered in less than 10 percent of Yahoo leagues as Week 4 approaches.
Similar to Toney, Freiermuth may take on a larger role in the Pittsburgh offense if injuries continue to affect its wide receivers.
According to Steelers.com's Teresa Varley, Diontae Johnson is expected to practice this week and JuJu Smith-Schuster should practice at some point.
If either one of those wide outs fails to progress throughout the week, Freiermuth could be in line for an even larger role in the short passing game against the Green Bay Packers.