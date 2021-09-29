Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

1 of 3

If you're looking to the waiver wire for quarterback help, there's a decent chance you're desperate. That might be the mindset needed to stomach this recommendation.

Taylor Heinicke was nowhere near the fantasy radar when the campaign opened, but that changed the instant Ryan Fitzpatrick left his Washington debut early with a hip injury. That gave Heinicke a starting gig—which more or less made him relevant enough for consideration in a deep two-quarterback league—and he has mostly impressed with it.

Expectations should typically be tempered, as there is nothing in his track record suggesting major numbers are likely. Having said that, he can take advantage of a favorable matchup—see: 336 passing yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants in Week 2—and he draws exactly that in Week 4.

That's when Heinicke and the Football Team head south to face the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far, per NFL.com. He'll have his chances to post a streamer-caliber line.