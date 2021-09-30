MLB Offseason Trades for the Most Disappointing Teams

1 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels surely expected to be better than 75-83 this season. Then again, there's no way they could have expected that three-time MVP Mike Trout would miss all but 36 games with a calf injury.

Going forward, the Angels might endeavor to keep Trout healthy by moving him off center field. If so, he would likely find a new home in left alongside youngsters Brandon Marsh in center and Jo Adell in right.

However, that would leave Justin Upton without a starting spot. And with minus-2.1 rWAR to his name since 2019 and a $28 million salary coming up in 2022, he's a tad too diminished and definitely too expensive for a new role as a fourth outfielder.

Throw in a full no-trade clause, and there are plenty of barriers in the way of the Angels offloading the 34-year-old. Still, it might be possible if another team wants him as an everyday player and veteran presence.

The Detroit Tigers could not only use a bat as they seek to return to contention, but they might also be interested in doing a Zack Cozart-style trade in which they take on Upton's remaining salary as a means to also buy a prospect from the Angels. For their part, the Angels could use the savings on pitching.