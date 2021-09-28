Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

1 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The immediate fantasy reaction to the McCaffrey injury was to pick up the rookie running back beneath him on the depth chart.

It is understandable if you want to slot Hubbard right into your starting lineup with the assumption that he will earn a high amount of touches.

Hubbard could have a good chunk of carries against Dallas, but he may not be able to do much with them.

Dallas held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 52 rushing yards in Week 1 and contained the Los Angeles Chargers to 95 yards on the ground in Week 2.

Dallas' defense did whatever it wanted on Monday night against Philadelphia since its NFC East foe did not have an established run game and forced Jalen Hurts to make a ton of plays on his own.

Hubbard earned 11 carries in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Royce Freeman also had five touches in the ground game.

Even if Hubbard is the true No. 1 running back over the experienced Freeman, he may have a tough time breaking free against Dallas' front seven. Sam Darnold and D.J. Moore may have to win that game for the Panthers.

The Week 4 matchup could make you hesitant to pickup Hubbard, but you should still add him with weaker opponents on the horizon.

Carolina plays Philadelphia in Week 5 and it has the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons in consecutive games in Weeks 7 and 8.

Hubbard is a waiver-wire pickup that should have value in the coming weeks as a sleeper play, but he should reside on your bench in Week 4.