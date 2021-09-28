Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup AdviceSeptember 28, 2021
A healthy amount of fantasy football players rushed to the waiver wire on Thursday night in an attempt to pick up Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.
The rookie out of Oklahoma State is expected to see an increase in production while Christian McCaffrey heals from his hamstring injury.
Hubbard should be the most popular waiver-wire selection, but he may not be playable in fantasy football leagues in Week 4.
Carolina visits the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas has not allowed a 100-yard rusher yet this season and it has a high turnover rate.
Hubbard may be a smart play in other weeks, especially in Week 5 against Philadelphia, but he may have trouble finding his footing in Carolina's first game without McCaffrey this season.
Add Chuba Hubbard, but Sit Him in Week 4
The immediate fantasy reaction to the McCaffrey injury was to pick up the rookie running back beneath him on the depth chart.
It is understandable if you want to slot Hubbard right into your starting lineup with the assumption that he will earn a high amount of touches.
Hubbard could have a good chunk of carries against Dallas, but he may not be able to do much with them.
Dallas held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 52 rushing yards in Week 1 and contained the Los Angeles Chargers to 95 yards on the ground in Week 2.
Dallas' defense did whatever it wanted on Monday night against Philadelphia since its NFC East foe did not have an established run game and forced Jalen Hurts to make a ton of plays on his own.
Hubbard earned 11 carries in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Royce Freeman also had five touches in the ground game.
Even if Hubbard is the true No. 1 running back over the experienced Freeman, he may have a tough time breaking free against Dallas' front seven. Sam Darnold and D.J. Moore may have to win that game for the Panthers.
The Week 4 matchup could make you hesitant to pickup Hubbard, but you should still add him with weaker opponents on the horizon.
Carolina plays Philadelphia in Week 5 and it has the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons in consecutive games in Weeks 7 and 8.
Hubbard is a waiver-wire pickup that should have value in the coming weeks as a sleeper play, but he should reside on your bench in Week 4.
Look to Add Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was the focal point of the passing game in the Week 3 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Waddle caught 12 of his 13 targets from Jacoby Brissett in the overtime loss. He ended up with 58 receiving yards, which was second on the team behind tight end Mike Gesicki.
It is clear that Brissett trusts Waddle in the passing attack and that should help his fantasy football value moving forward.
Waddle put in a decent start to the campaign with 13 receptions for 109 yards with Tua Tagovailoa and Brissett under center.
Waddle and the Dolphins should exploit their Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who conceded at least 25 points to each of their first three opponents.
In Week 3, Ryan Tannehill threw for a trio of touchdown passes even with A.J. Brown being off the field for most of the game.
As long as Brissett continues to show trust in Waddle, he should be one of the better waiver-wire pickups to slot into your starting lineup on Sunday.
Keep an Eye on Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox is the No. 4 option at best in the Buffalo Bills passing offense.
The 24-year-old is not going to receive a high target volume each week, but he could be a valuable fantasy play because of his red-zone prowess.
Knox has a touchdown catch in two of the first three games. He hauled in his second scoring catch of the season in the Week 3 blowout win over the Washington Football Team.
Josh Allen and Co. face another favorable matchup in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, who come into Sunday off a demoralizing loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.
Allen will likely rip apart the Houston secondary. He should go to Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders on a consistent basis, but look for him to get Knox more involved.
Knox caught 10 of his 12 targets and is averaging 10.7 yards per catch. Week 4 could provide him with the perfect opportunity to gain more chemistry with Allen.
Knox is still a bit of a risky play because of the pass-game workload in Buffalo, but he may pay off as a sleeper play because of his early touchdown success.