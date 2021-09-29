Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

2 of 6

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Last year, the first and second overall picks in most fantasy drafts (Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the Giants) went down with significant injuries in Week 2.

This year, the top two fantasy picks made it all the way to Week 3.

McCaffrey pulled a hamstring early in Thursday's win over the Carolina Panthers—an injury that will likely sideline him for at least a few weeks. Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings sat out the team's Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a balky ankle.

Neither injury is a season-killer, and Alexander Mattison had a big game in Cook's stead against the Seahawks.

But having to scramble at fantasy's most important position less than a month into the season is an all-too-familiar problem for fantasy managers.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at SFO) [DK DFS Value: $6,300]

Carson is off to a solid start to the season, ranking inside low-end RB1 territory after three weeks despite just 202 rushing yards over three games. For as good as the 49ers are defensively, San Francisco has given up the third-most PPR points to running backs in 2021.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. DET) [DK DFS Value: $5,800]

Chicago's nightmarish offensive effort last week against Cleveland may have scared some fantasy managers off Montgomery. But while the Lions did well on the ground against the Ravens in Week 3, they were gashed by Aaron Jones and Elijah Mitchell the two weeks before.

BAD MATCHUPS

Damien Harris, New England Patriots (vs. TBB) [DK DFS Value $5,400]

There are multiple reasons why Harris is best left on the bench in Week 4. The biggest is a Tampa Bay defense that most teams don't even try to run the ball on. The Buccaneers are surrendering less than 60 yards per game on the ground and the seventh-fewest PPR points to backs so far this year.

Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens (at DEN) [DK DFS Value $5,200]

Williams laid his first egg of the young season, gaining just 22 yards on five carries last week against the Detroit Lions. Things aren't going to get any easier Sunday in Denver. The Broncos sit dead last in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to running backs so far this year.

SLEEPER

Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA) [DK DFS Value: $5,000]

Sermon's Week 3 output against the Packers wasn't especially impressive, and the status of Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) could impact Sermon's fantasy value in a big way. But the Seahawks have been awful against the run in 2021, so whoever starts at running back in Week 4 is a quality RB2 start.

