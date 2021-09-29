Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4September 29, 2021
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4
We're three weeks into the 2021 fantasy football season, and already right is left and up is down.
The No. 1 overall player in fantasy football is also the oldest player in the NFL. The first two picks in most of this year's drafts are both injured. The top two PPR wide receivers were both drafted outside the top 15 at the position. And two of this year's top fantasy defenses have been absolute sieves.
At least Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has dominated the tight end position—just like most thought he would.
It all goes to show just how zany fantasy football can be. How much things can change from one week to the next. And how difficult it can be to keep track of it all.
We're here to help with that last part. To help you get the week off to the right start and notch a win in Week 4 by providing position-by-position PPR player rankings and some matchups to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at PHI)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. KC)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at DEN)
- Tom Brady, TB (at NE)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. PIT)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Derek Carr, LV (at LAC)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Sam Darnold, CAR (at DAL)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at NYJ)
- Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. NO)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at MIN)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. SEA)
- Jameis Winston, NO (vs. NYG)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at ATL)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at CIN)
- Jared Goff, DET (at CHI)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at GB)
- Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)
- Carson Wentz, IND (at MIA)
- Mac Jones, NE (vs. TB)
On September 30, 2001, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. made his first start for the New England Patriots.
That was just over a month after Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals celebrated his fourth birthday.
Now, young and old sit atop the fantasy quarterback rankings three weeks into the season. They've done it in very different ways—the 44-year-old Brady and the 24-year-old Murray don't exactly share similar skill sets.
The truly amazing thing is that after throwing for 432 yards and a touchdown and running for another score, it's old man Brady who leads all signal-callers in fantasy points ahead of this week's reunion with the Patriots in New England.
And you know that Tommy Terrific is going to be up for his return to Gillette Stadium.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. JAX) [DK DFS Value: $5,900]
Burrow didn't light it up against the Steelers yardage-wise, but he salvaged a good fantasy day with three touchdown passes. A big game against the Jaguars on Thursday night is a real possibility—the Jaguars have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks so far this season.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. PIT) [DK DFS Value: $6,800]
Rodgers has led the Packers to two straight wins, but statistically he hasn't exactly been on fire—Rodgers barely ranks inside the top 20 quarterbacks for the season. But Week 4 still sets up well for the 2020 MVP—the Steelers have been surprisingly porous against the pass in 2021.
BAD MATCHUPS
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (at LAC) [DK DFS Value $5,900]
Carr has been quite the pleasant surprise for fantasy managers, posting more points through three games than Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers. But Monday night at SoFi stadium Carr draws a Chargers defense that just held Patrick Mahomes in check in Week 3.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. CAR) [DK DFS Value: $6,700]
The Panthers' defensive stinginess can be attributed at least in part to the team having faced two of the league's worst teams. But that doesn't completely change the fact that the Panthers sit dead last in fantasy points allowed overall this season.
SLEEPER
Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (at ATL) [DK DFS VALUE $5,900]
The Washington Football Team is struggling on both sides of the ball, and in terms of fantasy points per game Heinicke has been just a middling QB2 so far this season. But if ever there was a "get right" matchup, it's against a porous Falcons defense in Week 4.
WEEK 4 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIN)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. NYG)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at NYJ)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. PIT)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. LV)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at ATL)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at GB)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at MIA)
- Chris Carson, SEA (at SF)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. KC)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. NO)
- James Robinson, JAX (at CIN)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. CLE)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at MIN)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at DAL)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. IND)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Trey Sermon, SF (vs. SEA)
- Mike Davis, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. ARI)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at LAR)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at NE)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. TB)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at CHI)
- Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at DEN)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Kenyan Drake, LV (at LAC)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Mark Ingram, HOU (at BUF)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Latavius Murray, BAL (at DEN)
- James Conner, ARI (at LAR)
- James White, NE (vs. TB)
- JD McKissic, WAS (at ATL)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at MIA)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. KC)
- Sony Michel, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Royce Freeman, CAR (at DAL)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at NE)
- Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at BUF)
- AJ Dillon, GB (vs. PIT)
- Giovani Bernard, TB (at NE)
Last year, the first and second overall picks in most fantasy drafts (Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the Giants) went down with significant injuries in Week 2.
This year, the top two fantasy picks made it all the way to Week 3.
McCaffrey pulled a hamstring early in Thursday's win over the Carolina Panthers—an injury that will likely sideline him for at least a few weeks. Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings sat out the team's Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a balky ankle.
Neither injury is a season-killer, and Alexander Mattison had a big game in Cook's stead against the Seahawks.
But having to scramble at fantasy's most important position less than a month into the season is an all-too-familiar problem for fantasy managers.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at SFO) [DK DFS Value: $6,300]
Carson is off to a solid start to the season, ranking inside low-end RB1 territory after three weeks despite just 202 rushing yards over three games. For as good as the 49ers are defensively, San Francisco has given up the third-most PPR points to running backs in 2021.
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. DET) [DK DFS Value: $5,800]
Chicago's nightmarish offensive effort last week against Cleveland may have scared some fantasy managers off Montgomery. But while the Lions did well on the ground against the Ravens in Week 3, they were gashed by Aaron Jones and Elijah Mitchell the two weeks before.
BAD MATCHUPS
Damien Harris, New England Patriots (vs. TBB) [DK DFS Value $5,400]
There are multiple reasons why Harris is best left on the bench in Week 4. The biggest is a Tampa Bay defense that most teams don't even try to run the ball on. The Buccaneers are surrendering less than 60 yards per game on the ground and the seventh-fewest PPR points to backs so far this year.
Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens (at DEN) [DK DFS Value $5,200]
Williams laid his first egg of the young season, gaining just 22 yards on five carries last week against the Detroit Lions. Things aren't going to get any easier Sunday in Denver. The Broncos sit dead last in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to running backs so far this year.
SLEEPER
Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA) [DK DFS Value: $5,000]
Sermon's Week 3 output against the Packers wasn't especially impressive, and the status of Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) could impact Sermon's fantasy value in a big way. But the Seahawks have been awful against the run in 2021, so whoever starts at running back in Week 4 is a quality RB2 start.
WEEK 4 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. PIT)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at PHI)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at ATL)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at DAL)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at SF)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. DET)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at NE)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at SF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. LV)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at BUF)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Julio Jones, TEN (at NYJ)
- Mike Evans, TB (at NE)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at MIN)
- Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. KC)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at NE)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at DEN)
- Marvin Jones Jr., JAX (at CIN)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Kenny Golladay, NYG (at NO)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. HOU)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at GB)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at GB)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at LAR)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at LAC)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. TB)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (at CIN)
- Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. SEA)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (at LAR)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at MIA)
- DJ Chark Jr., Jaguars, JAX (at CIN)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at DAL)
- Quintez Cephus, DET (at CHI)
- Bryan Edwards, LV (at LAC)
The fantasy rampage of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp continued unabated last week with nine more catches for 96 yards and two scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as big as that game was, Kupp didn't post the highest PPR score of the week.
Another Los Angeles wide receiver secured that honor.
Per the ADP information at Fantasy Pros, Mike Williams of the Chargers was the 45th wide receiver drafted in 2021. It would appear that the preseason hype surrounding the fifth-year veteran was absolutely justified—three games in, Williams has posted a 22/295/4 stat line, the about-to-be 27-year-old is averaging over 10 targets a game, and only the aforementioned Kupp has more fantasy points among wideouts.
That's the kind of production from a later-round pick that wins fantasy leagues.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns (at MIN) [DK DFS Value $5,800]
Beckham was a big part of the offense for the Browns in his first game of the 2021 season, turning nine targets into five catches for 77 yards against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings have had all kinds of problems covering opposing wide receivers this season.
Corey Davis, New York Jets (vs. TEN) [DK DFS Value: $5,000]
Davis can be a hard player to trust in fantasy lineups given the rocky start that Zach Wilson's NFL career is off to. But if ever there was a week for Davis to shine, it's this one—the Titans have had all kinds of problems defending the pass dating back to the 2020 season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh (at GB) [DK DFS Value: $6,100]
The entire Pittsburgh offense has been a major fantasy disappointment in 2021, although Claypool showed some signs of life last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Don't expect a second consecutive solid stat line against Jaire Alexander and the Packers on Sunday.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle (at SF) [DK DFS Value $7,100]
After a white-hot start to the season, Lockett finally cooled off in Week 3 against the Vikings. He also got injured in the process. He's expected to be OK, but between the bad wheel and a bad matchup, he's a risky play in this NFC West tilt.
SLEEPER
Jaylen Waddle, Miami (vs. IND) [DK DFS Value $4,900]
Waddle didn't pile up the yardage last week, but he racked up the PPR points thanks to 13 targets and 12 receptions. The rookie should be peppered with targets again in a top-10 fantasy matchup for wideouts as Jacoby Brissett looks for payback against his old team.
WEEK 4 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at PHI)
- Darren Waller, LV (at LAC)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CHI)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NE)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at DEN)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. LV)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. KC)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Robert Tonyan Jr., GB (vs. PIT)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at NO)
- Hunter Henry, NE (at TB)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at GB)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at TB)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. IND)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at MIN)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at SF)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYG)
- Dan Arnold, JAX (at CIN)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. KC)
- Tyler Kroft, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at MIA)
- Maxx Williams, ARI (at LAR)
With Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cooling off a bit in Week 3, the tight end position in fantasy football has become a binary proposition.
Either you have Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs—or you do not.
Kelce amassed seven catches for 104 yards in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers—an output that was actually the low-water mark for the veteran this season. Washington's Logan Thomas has 33.7 PPR fantasy points and ranks sixth at the position.
Kelce has very nearly doubled him up for the year.
If there was any doubt whatsoever about the validity of drafting the 31-year-old in the first round, his 20 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns in as many games have answered it.
Emphatically and affirmatively.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,300]
Fantasy managers are no doubt fuming after Fant posted just two receptions for 15 yards in Week 3 against the New York Jets. Shake off the anger and get Fant back into lineups—the Ravens have been a top-five fantasy matchup for tight ends in 2021.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. PIT) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,500]
Tonyan's 2021 campaign is off to a slow start—just six catches and eight targets so far this season, although one of those catches was for a score. The Steelers have given up quite a few fantasy points to tight ends this year, so look for touchdown No. 2 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,300]
Andrews had his best game of the season last week against the Lions, catching five of seven targets for 109 yards. A repeat performance won't be easy—the Broncos have maybe the best safety duo in the league in Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons and have been stingy to opposing tight ends.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (vs. AZ) [DK DFS VALUE: $4,600]
Higbee had a decent game last week against the Buccaneers, reeling in five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. But his season stat line (11/116/1) isn't especially impressive, and this week he draws a Cardinals team that ranks in the bottom five in PPR points given up to tight ends.
SLEEPER
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at GB) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,100]
Freiermuth notched the first score of his professional career last week, making three grabs for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. That mini-breakout and a plus fantasy matchup with the Green Bay Packers gets the rookie on the streaming radar in Week 4.
WEEK 4 TIGHT END RANKINGS
Defenses and Kickers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NE)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. HOU)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. NYG)
- Indianapolis Colts (at MIA)
- Washington Football Team (at ATL)
- Cincinnati Bengals (vs. JAX)
- Denver Broncos (vs. BAL)
- Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. IND)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. PIT)
- Baltimore Ravens (at DEN)
- Tennessee Titans (at NYJ)
- New York Giants (at NO)
- Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARI)
- Cleveland Browns (at MIN)
- Carolina Panthers (at DAL)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. CAR)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (at GB)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at PHI)
- New England Patriots (vs. TB)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. SEA)
- Detroit Lions (at CHI)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. WAS)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at LAC)
- Seattle Seahawks (at SF)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at DEN)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at LAR)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at PHI)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at NE)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. SEA)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at SF)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at ATL)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. PIT)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at DAL)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at GB)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. KC)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. IND)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at NYJ)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at MIN)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. NO)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at MIA)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. DET)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. TB)
- Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. LV)
Critics of drafting a team defense (relatively) early (like me) have long mentioned the volatility of the position as the reason that's not a good idea. Team defenses that look good in August often look much different under the harsh light of September and October.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team are a pair of prime examples.
In terms of average draft position, Pittsburgh and Washington were first and fourth respectively over the summer. To say they haven't lived up to expectations is an understatement. The Steelers failed to record a sack for the first time in 75 games in Week 3 and rank outside the top 15 defenses in fantasy points for the season. Washington has been that much worse—after allowing 43 points in Buffalo a week ago, the WFT is a bottom-five fantasy unit for the year.
There's still time for both defenses to turn things around. But there has also been precious little so far in 2021 to indicate that might happen.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tennessee Titans Defense (at NYJ) [DK DFS VALUE: $3,900]
The Titans are not a good defensive football team. But through three games, the Jets have scored 20 total offensive points, allowed 15 sacks and turned it over seven times. If that's not the recipe for fantasy success for a defense, nothing is.
Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (vs. PIT)
Crosby is fresh off a big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night that included a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals. There's an excellent chance at two solid outings in a row against a reeling Steelers defense that is a shell of its formerly formidable self.
BAD MATCHUPS
Los Angeles Rams Defense (vs. ARI) [DK DFS VALUE $3,600]
The Rams possess one of the NFL's stoutest defenses. But after welcoming in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Aaron Donald and Co. draw another star quarterback and potent offense this week in Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (vs. HOU)
Given that the Bills offense is as good as any in the league, it's not a surprise that Bass ranks inside the top-10 fantasy options three weeks into the season. But this week against the lowly Texans, there are likely to be fewer field-goal attempts as opposed to a bunch of extra point attempts.
SLEEPER
Indianapolis Colts (at MIA) [DK DFS VALUE: $2,700]
The Dolphins gave the Raiders all they could handle last week all the way to overtime, but of Miami's 28 points in Week 3, one touchdown came on defense and another was a short-field score. If the Colts are going to turn the 2021 season around defensively, this is the spot.
WEEK 3 TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS
WEEK 3 KICKER RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at MIN)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. NYG)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at NYJ)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. PIT)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at PHI)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. PIT)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at PHI)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. LV)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at ATL)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at DAL)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at SF)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at ATL)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. DET)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. LV)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Darren Waller, LV (at LAC)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. SEA)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at GB)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (vs. DET)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NE)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at MIA)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at SF)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at SF)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. KC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at LAR)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. NO)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. LV)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at CHI)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at CIN)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at BUF)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Julio Jones, WR, TEN (at NYJ)
- Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NE)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. SEA)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. CAR)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at CHI)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at PHI)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at MIN)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at MIN)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TBB (at NE)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at DAL)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. IND)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. KC)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at NE)
- Trey Sermon, RB, SF (vs. SEA)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Mike Davis, RB, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at DEN)
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAX (at CIN)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. JAX)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at LAR)
- Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at ATL)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at NE)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (at NO)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at DEN)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. TB)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (at GB)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (at GB)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at CHI)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at LAR)
- Ty'Son Williams, RB, BAL (at DEN)
- Jared Cook, TE, LAC (vs. LV)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at LAC)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (at LAC)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (at CIN)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. TB)
- Mark Ingram, RB, HOU (at BUF)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. SEA)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (at LAR)
- Latavius Murray, RB, BAL (at DEN)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at MIA)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. KC)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. TB)
- DJ Chark Jr., Jaguars, WR, JAX (at CIN)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at LAR)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at DAL)
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for Week 4 (a list that can help with flex decisions), the standard weekly announcements.
This week at least, one should be sponsored by Pepto Bismol.
The first, as always, is that that this list does not include quarterbacks. If your league's flex spots are QB-eligible, then even low-end options at the position are the way to go. Jacoby Brissett's Week 3 fantasy numbers would have landed him in low-end RB1 territory.
The second note is this—stop freaking out.
Three weeks into the 2021 campaign, there are plenty of fantasy managers guzzling the pink stuff after a 1-2 or 0-3 start. It's understandable—when all the draft prep and hard work you do turns into loss after loss after loss, that can be incredibly frustrating.
But all it takes is one win to go from 1-2 to .500. A couple of bad beats and an injury are all it takes to send a sound team into an 0-3 hole. But it's a hole that can be dug out of just as quickly.
Now, if your winless team is sitting last in the league in total points, then changes need to be made, whether it's waiver claims or a trade.
But so long as your team is posting a respectable point total, then knee-jerk moves designed to fix that which is not broken will more often than not wind up backfiring.
WEEK 4 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.