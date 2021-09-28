Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsSeptember 28, 2021
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
Even the smartest fantasy drafters can wind up needing help off the waiver wire in season-long formats. Snagging high-floor players with every single draft pick is possible, but predicting key early-season injuries is not.
Raheem Mostert is out for the season, Josh Jacobs has missed two games, and Christian McCaffrey is set to miss time with a hamstring injury.
Of course, most managers aren't able to nail every selection and find themselves searching to upgrade the healthiest of rosters. Even if you don't need a starter right now, it's never too early to prepare for looming bye weeks and strengthen your bench.
Here, we'll examine some of the top waiver-wire pickups and sleepers for Week 4. For pickups, we'll focus on players who are rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues—according to FantasyPros. For sleepers, we'll target those rostered in under 20 percent of leagues. We'll dive into the upcoming matchups and make statistical predictions for each player.
All choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
Pickup to Target: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold should be a target for managers relying on streaming options and those looking to improve their depth. The former New York Jets signal-caller has become a reliable second-tier signal-caller in Carolina.
In Week 3, the 24-year-old threw for 304 yards and rushed for a pair of touchdowns. That marked his second game with at least 300 passing yards and his third of the season with multiple touchdowns.
Even with one of his top targets in McCaffrey sidelined, Darnold is a strong play against the Dallas Cowboys. He is a relatively safe bet to again top the 300-yard mark with multiple touchdowns on the stat sheet.
Darnold is rostered in only 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues.
Prediction: 308 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD
Sleeper: Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team suffered a significant early injury when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick landed on injured reserve with a hip problem. His replacement, Taylor Heinicke, has been far from perfect—he's thrown three interceptions in two starts—but he's been far from the worst fantasy option.
In Week 2, the 28-year-old passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns; in Week 3, he threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns and a rushing score.
This week, Heinicke and the Football Team will face off against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been putrid against the pass. It has allowed at least 250 passing yards in each game while surrendering eight touchdown passes and recording no interceptions.
Heinicke is rostered in six percent of Yahoo leagues and four percent of ESPN leagues.
Prediction: 318 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Running Back
Pickup to Target: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
In 2020, when McCaffrey was limited to just three games, running back Mike Davis emerged as a league-winner. He caught 59 passes, topped 1,000 scrimmage yards and found the end zone eight times.
While the Panthers shouldn't have to rely on rookie Chuba Hubbard for the entire season, the potential for some tremendous short-term production is there. He carried 11 times for 52 yards and caught three passes for 27 more yards on Thursday night and could be a big-play producer in a starting role.
"He is a legitimate home run threat every time he touches the ball and gets good blocking in front of him," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting wrote after the draft.
The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State will get an opportunity to show what he can do against Dallas. He is rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Prediction: 87 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 44 receiving yards
Sleeper: Peyton Barber, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber is a sleeper option heavily dependent on Josh Jacobs' status. If Jacobs returns from toe and ankle injuries to face the Los Angeles Chargers, Barber isn't going to hold much value.
However, if Jacobs is out for a third straight week, Barber will be worth playing as an RB2 or flex. He went off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, racking up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 31 yards.
The Chargers have allowed a whopping 510 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per carry through the first three weeks. If Jacobs is out, Barber is nearly a must-start.
The 27-year-old is rostered in seven percent of Yahoo and 7 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Prediction (without Jacobs): 98 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 28 receiving yards
Wide Receiver
Pickup to Target: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills
If Emmanuel Sanders is available in your league, he should be a waiver-wire priority in Week 4. He maintains a significant role in Buffalo's offense, having played 84 percent of the offensive snaps through three weeks.
The 12-year veteran has been targeted at least six times in each game and finally had a breakout performance in Week 3. Against the Washington Football Team, he amassed five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Sanders is rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues. He has a juicy matchup with the Houston Texans, who ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed heading into Monday night.
Prediction: 5 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD
Sleeper: Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards is a sleeper option based on his roster percentages only—he's rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues. He has become a focal point of the Las Vegas passing attack.
The 22-year-old has been targeted 13 times through three weeks and has provided a passer rating of 118.3 when targeted. In Week 3, he caught three passes for 89 yards.
Unfortunately, Edwards has yet to find the end zone this season and is set to face a Chargers defense that has surrendered just four receiving touchdowns while snagging three interceptions.
This isn't the best week to turn to the South Carolina product, though he's a tremendous snag-and-stash candidate to hold for the future.
Prediction: 3 reception 54 yards
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Fantasy roster information from FantasyPros.