Fantasy Hockey 2021: NHL Player Rankings, Draft Strategy and Must-Add Sleepers

A fantasy hockey manager's ability to find and utilize hidden gems can be the difference between a league championship and bitter disappointment. Here are a few players to consider when building your roster.

Jack Campbell, G, Toronto Maple Leafs

Campbell may have only played in 22 games in the 2020-21 season, but his save percentage (.921) and shutouts (two) are appealing. He had a 2.17 goals-against average and rallied off 11 straight wins at one point.

There are questions about his durability, but the addition of Petr Mrazek should allow him some necessary rest to assure he is around when the team, and your fantasy squad, needs him most. While he is not a top-tier goaltender like other flashier, more proven players, the 29-year-old has a world of potential and should be considered when selecting your secondary goalie—if he's still around by then.

Crafty, experienced drafters may grab him earlier to bolster their lineup.

J.T. Miller, C, Vancouver Canucks

Miller is a consistent center for Vancouver who is good for anywhere from 25-40 assists a season and has only netted less than 40 points in one season since 2015. He is the picture of consistency, and while he will never give you the explosive point totals of an Auston Matthews or Connor McDavid at the top of your draft, he is a reliable mid-round pick.

And, just like in any major league sports draft, those are the rounds that ultimately win you championships.

Tyson Barrie, D, Edmonton Oilers

Barrie is a player, like Miller, who will help enhance your roster and set you up to win a league championship. That he is coming off the best season of his career in 2020-21 (eight goals, 40 assists, 146 shots) only makes him that much more attractive a pickup.

The defender is an expert puck-feeder and a key to the Oilers' offensive success.

He won't wow you with his fantasy output, but he will be a solid addition. If he can build on his banner year, he may even find himself creeping up draft lists.