Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: McCaffrey Injury Opens Up Panthers Offense

The first month of the 2021 NFL season is nearly complete. That means fantasy football managers should assess their rosters and make some adjustments if necessary.

At this point, it's starting to become clear which players aren't living up to the hype. Managers who have been exercising patience with some of their underperforming draftees may want to cut their losses and dive into the waiver-wire pool for an upgrade.

Early-round picks such as Robert Woods, Allen Robinson and Jonathan Taylor have become liabilities for those still starting them. Sending them to the bench may be your best move for now, as that will open a spot for a more consistent contributor.

With that in mind, here are some of the players you should claim ahead of Week 4. Every suggestion is rostered in no more than 50 percent of all Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy points are cited from ESPN standard scoring formats as of Monday morning, and snap counts are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.