Fixing Each Rookie NFL Quarterback After Disappointing Starts

NFL fans have been spoiled with hot starts by rookie passers in recent years.

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert lit it up last year. Kyler Murray showed promising flashes in 2019. Even fourth-round rookie Dak Prescott completed 67.8 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2016.

That makes the mediocre starts for this year's first-round passers especially disappointing.

We're only three games into the 2021 NFL season, but the returns haven't been as explosive as expected for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, No. 11 pick Justin Fields and No. 15 pick Mac Jones. Besides mediocre stat lines, they're a combined 1-10, with the lone win coming from an all-rookie showdown. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is still largely riding the pine in San Francisco.)



For Lawrence, Wilson, Fields and Jones, their coaches and teams can make schematic and personnel changes to help them rebound. They still have 14 games to shake off a sluggish start and get their names up there with the likes of Burrow and Herbert.