Waiver Wire Week 4: Chuba Hubbard, Tim Patrick Highlight Pickups to Know

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Football is a game of attrition, and this will be especially true under the NFL's new 17-game format. The same holds true in fantasy football, where healthy rosters frequently outlast the top teams drafted on paper.

We've already seen some fantasy-relevant injuries in 2021—Raheem Mostert, Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook and Jarvis Landry are just a few players worth mentioning. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey joined the ranks of injured fantasy stars when he exited Thursday's game with a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss at least a week or two.

"They are still doing a bunch of diagnostic testing, so I can't tell you if that is one, two, three or four weeks," head coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.

For managers dealing with key injuries, the waiver wire should be a priority. With bye weeks on the not-too-distant horizon (Week 6), it should really be a priority for all managers.

Here, we'll examine some of the top potential pickups to target on the waiver wire in Week 4. All picks are based on points-per-reception scoring.