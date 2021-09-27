Fantasy Football Week 4: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 4

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

When one player gets injured, it provides an opportunity for another to step up. And in terms of fantasy football, it means the player getting that opportunity is going to be a top target on the waiver wire at the start of the following week.

Now that we're three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, there are quite a few players dealing with injuries. For example, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn't play Sunday due to an ankle injury. But Alexander Mattison was a great fill-in option, as he amassed 171 total yards in his place.

As injuries continue to occur, there will be new players emerging as potential fantasy contributors, so it's always important to be looking ahead and paying attention to the latest news.

Heading into Week 4, here are some early rankings and top waiver-wire targets to consider.