Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPRSeptember 25, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
If you've already lost at least once this season in fantasy football (or potentially even in both of the first two weeks), it will be important to get on the right track in Week 3. But even if you're 2-0, it's crucial to keep making the correct lineup decisions to continue having success moving forward.
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans got the week underway with a Thursday night contest. There weren't a ton of players in that game who were likely in many fantasy lineups, so there's a lot for managers to still decide this weekend.
Heading into the rest of Week 3, here are points-per-reception rankings for the flex positions and some late waiver-wire options to consider.
Running Backs
1. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. SEA
2. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. IND
3. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at CLE
4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at NE
5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at KC
6. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. CHI
7. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at TEN
8. Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders at DAL
9. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at MIN
10. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at SF
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic at BUF
Although Washington may have some trouble moving the ball against Buffalo early, it could pass a lot late in the game as it's likely to be trailing. If that's the case, then McKissic could be targeted quite a bit by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, making the running back a flex option in PPR leagues.
The majority of McKissic's touches typically come in the passing game. Last week, he had four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown while also notching five receptions for 83 yards. It's encouraging for fantasy managers that McKissic was still heavily involved even with Heinicke now under center.
McKissic is available in nearly half of all ESPN leagues and more than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
1. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at JAX
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. LAC
3. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at MIN
4. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. WAS
5. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at SF
6. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at KC
7. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at MIN
8. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. SEA
9. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley at NYG
10. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. TB
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick vs. NYJ
Patrick has started the 2021 season on a touchdown streak, having gotten into the end zone in each of the Broncos' first two games. That's given him some solid flex value even though he has only seven catches for 76 yards.
There's a good chance Patrick gets into the end zone again in Week 3, and he's likely to put up some bigger receiving numbers while doing so. Denver is likely to have plenty of passing success against the struggling New York Jets, with Patrick continuing to be one of the top targets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
With Patrick available in more than 75 percent of all fantasy leagues, he's a safe contingency plan if you're waiting to see if an injured player is able to suit up.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. LAC
2. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. MIA
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. GB
4. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. BAL
5. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. NYJ
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. LAR
7. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at NYG
8. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at DET
9. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee vs. TB
10. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at DAL
Late Waiver-Wire Option: Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
As Eric Ebron struggles early in the season, Freiermuth is emerging as the Steelers' top tight end only two games into his rookie season. He'd be a risky fantasy play, but that's the case with most streaming tight ends.
Freiermuth had only one catch in Week 1, but he had four receptions for 36 yards in Week 2. He may be getting close to breaking through for his first NFL touchdown, and there's the chance that happens in Week 3 when Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals.
Freiermuth could continue his trend of getting more involved each week, especially with receiver Diontae Johnson missing. He's available in more than 90 percent of fantasy leagues, so it may be worth taking a risk on him if you have no other worthwhile starting options at tight end.