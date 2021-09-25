Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

0 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

If you've already lost at least once this season in fantasy football (or potentially even in both of the first two weeks), it will be important to get on the right track in Week 3. But even if you're 2-0, it's crucial to keep making the correct lineup decisions to continue having success moving forward.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans got the week underway with a Thursday night contest. There weren't a ton of players in that game who were likely in many fantasy lineups, so there's a lot for managers to still decide this weekend.

Heading into the rest of Week 3, here are points-per-reception rankings for the flex positions and some late waiver-wire options to consider.