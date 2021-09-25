NFL Teams on the Verge of a Disaster Season Entering Week 3

3 of 5

David Banks/Associated Press

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals don't have long to prove the three-year rebuilding plan will work.

Cincinnati spent huge money on rebuilding the defense over the past two years, paying big for foundational blocks like defensive tackle D.J. Reader, corner Trae Waynes and edge Trey Hendrickson. That's starting to show up on the stat sheet even though Waynes (hamstring) has yet to play at all, as the unit has six sacks over two games (after just 17 over 16 games last year) and is tied for 10th by allowing an average of just 22 points per contest.

But that doesn't change the Bengals' record or the fact that Joe Burrow continues to get crushed behind a bad offensive line. The Bengals are off to a 1-1 start, though the win required a field goal as overtime expired in Week 1 against a Minnesota team that is now 0-2.

Luck didn't shine on the Bengals in Week 2, as they went down 20-17 to the Chicago Bears in a game that Burrow threw three picks. Now they have to go to Pittsburgh in Week 3, which could mean 1-2, and then they have a brutally short turnaround to a Thursday night game against Jacksonville. Cincinnati will then have to deal with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in Week 5.

Admittedly, some of this isn't as dramatic as the other teams listed here—provided one doesn't look beyond this season. But poor offensive line play led to Burrow getting hurt in his 10th start last year. He had to limp off the field in Week 1 this year and has already suffered a ridiculous 10 sacks through two weeks.

On top of failing Burrow, Taylor is now 7-26-1. The Bengals aren't the type of team to fire a coach midseason, but there could be a short time before he starts losing the locker room if things don't turn around soon.